Goldman Sachs : 1MDB Scandal Could Hit Pay for Goldman Executives Including David Solomon, Lloyd Blankfein--5th Update

By Liz Hoffman

The scandal around a corrupt Malaysian investment fund could cost former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. chief Lloyd Blankfein, and other Goldman executives, millions of dollars in pay, the bank said Friday.

Goldman's board of directors won't -- for now -- pay out deferred bonuses that Mr. Blankfein and two other top executives earned in prior years, and will instead await the outcome of an investigation into Goldman's work for the fund, known as 1MDB, according to a securities filing Friday and a person familiar with the matter.

The board also said it reserved the right to claw back 2018 pay from top executives serving as of year-end, which would include new Chief Executive David Solomon and his team.

Of the $6.5 billion Goldman raised for 1MDB, prosecutors allege $2.7 billion was stolen by a Malaysian financier and two former Goldman bankers. Goldman faces potentially large fines and a reputational black eye. The bank also has been laying out its case to regulators to avoid criminal charges, people familiar with the matter said.

Mr. Blankfein, who retired as Goldman's CEO Oct. 1, was paid $20.5 million in 2018, according to Friday's filing. That's down from the $24 million he earned the year before.

His successor, David Solomon, earned $23 million last year for three months' work as CEO and nine months as chief operating officer.

Goldman is temporarily withholding a cash bonus that Mr. Blankfein would have been owed under a 2011 award. The bonus was deferred and the ultimate payout was tied to Goldman's long-term performance. It has roughly doubled from its original $7 million value, according to a Wall Street Journal review of filings.

Goldman is also withholding similar bonuses owed to two unnamed former executives. They are, according to a person familiar with the matter, Michael Evans, who was a senior Goldman executive at the time of the 1MDB bond sales, and Michael Sherwood, and senior executive in London who retired in 2016.

