Goldman Sachs Group

  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/16 08:13:42 am
184.3 USD   +2.44%
Goldman Sachs : 2018 Full Year and Fourth Quarter Results Presentation

01/16/2019 | 07:44am EST

Earnings Call Agenda

  • 1 David M. Solomon, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

    • Strategic priorities

    • Macro perspectives and client engagement

    • Update on 1MDB

  • 2 Stephen M. Scherr, Chief Financial Officer

    • Key financial highlights

    • Segment performance review

    • Expenses and taxes

    • Capital, balance sheet and liquidity

  • 3 Q&A

Strategic Overview

Key Priorities

Updates on Select Business Reviews

Market Making: FICC and Equities

  • Leverage technology to create best-in-class client experience across more products

  • Expand addressable market while optimizing expenses and capital allocation

    Alternative Investing Platform

  • Opportunities to increase 3rd party assets under supervision

  • Continue monetization of on-balance sheet investments

  • Increase fee-based revenues and optimize capital consumption

    Cash Management

  • Deepen corporate relationships

  • Leverage franchise adjacencies and innovation

  • Potential for FX opportunities

    Consumer Business

  • Continue to evolve Marcus to multi-product platform

  • Launch multi-tiered mass affluent strategy

Macro Perspectives

Client Engagement Opportunities

Shifting macro environment creates opportunity for productive engagement with clients

Annual Results Snapshot

2018 $25.27 Record diluted EPS

Disclaimer

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. published this content on 16 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2019 12:43:07 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 35 680 M
EBIT 2018 12 456 M
Net income 2018 8 909 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,78%
P/E ratio 2018 7,81
P/E ratio 2019 7,34
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,86x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,86x
Capitalization 66 479 M
Chart GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP
Duration : Period :
Goldman Sachs Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 223 $
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Michael Solomon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John E. Waldron President & Chief Operating Officer
Stephen M. Scherr Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James A. Johnson Independent Director
William W. George Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP7.70%66 479
MORGAN STANLEY7.14%73 072
CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION (THE)5.47%59 150
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY9.93%29 005
HUATAI SECURITIES13.83%20 205
NOMURA HOLDINGS INC9.01%14 099
