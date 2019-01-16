Goldman Sachs : 2018 Full Year and Fourth Quarter Results Presentation

Earnings Call Agenda
1 David M. Solomon, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
2 Stephen M. Scherr, Chief Financial Officer
Key financial highlights
Segment performance review
Expenses and taxes
Capital, balance sheet and liquidity
3 Q&A
Strategic Overview
Key Priorities
Updates on Select Business Reviews
Market Making: FICC and Equities
Leverage technology to create best-in-class client experience across more products
Expand addressable market while optimizing expenses and capital allocation
Alternative Investing Platform
Opportunities to increase 3rd party assets under supervision
Continue monetization of on-balance sheet investments
Increase fee-based revenues and optimize capital consumption
Cash Management
Deepen corporate relationships
Leverage franchise adjacencies and innovation
Potential for FX opportunities
Consumer Business
Continue to evolve Marcus to multi-product platform
Launch multi-tiered mass affluent strategy
Macro Perspectives
Client Engagement Opportunities
Shifting macro environment creates opportunity for productive engagement with clients
Annual Results Snapshot
2018 $25.27 Record diluted EPS
Disclaimer
