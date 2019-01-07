Goldman Sachs : Ad-Tech Startup Innovid Raises $30 Million

By Alexandra Bruell

Innovid Inc. has raised $30 million from the Goldman Sachs Private Capital Investing group as the advertising-technology company continues to invest in its connected-television capabilities and looks to boost its presence globally.

The 220-person firm, which has raised a total of $52.6 million since its inception in 2007, plans to hire another 70 people this year and open offices in Germany, France and Japan in the next quarter. The company is also looking at possible acquisitions, said Zvika Netter, chief executive and co-founder of Innovid.

Firms with ad technology, once a hot category, have experienced rapid consolidation in the last few years. Innovid, one of the remaining independent firms, has invested in ad-serving and measurement technology for connected TVs to capitalize on the growing number of consumers who have cut the traditional pay-TV cord in favor of subscriptions to streaming services.

"Connected TV has been an important area of investment for the last five years," Mr. Netter said. "In 2018, it really grew significantly. We really felt there was a rare opportunity here to own the connected TV end-to-end platform, the whole tech stack for brands, agencies and publishers."

About 30% of the ads the company serves are on connected TVs, up sharply from just 6% two years ago, he added. Mobile still accounts for 50% of the ads it serves, while desktop accounts for 20%.

EMarketer forecast last July that nearly 765 million people globally, or 10.2% of the world, would use a subscription streaming video service at least once per month in 2018, a year-over-year increase of 24%.

Innovid, which is profitable, has $50 million to $70 million in revenue, according to a person familiar with the company.

It helps create, serve and measure video ads, including addressable and interactive ads, for brands such as L'Oréal, Toyota, Bank of America, GlaxoSmithKline and Campbell's.

The company also works with publishers such as Hulu, Fox and Roku to create new ad formats and serve ads to a growing number of internet-enabled televisions.

Marketers pay a licensing fee for Innovid technology that helps them create different versions of ads, and then a fee based on how many ads they serve. Publishers also pay for the technology. The company doesn't currently charge varying rates for serving ads on different sizes or types of screens -- connected TV versus mobile devices, for example -- but it is considering changing that in the future.

"As an early mover in CTV with established inventory supply partners, Innovid is well positioned to capture the massive secular shift in CTV consumption," said Hillel Moerman, head of Goldman Sachs Private Capital Investing, in a statement.

Write to Alexandra Bruell at alexandra.bruell@wsj.com