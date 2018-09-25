Goldman Sachs : Announces Results of Tender Offer for Any and All of Its 2.625% Notes Due January 2019, 7.50% Notes Due February 2019 and 6.125% Notes Due February 2033

NEW YORK, September 24, 2018 - The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) (the 'Company') today announced that its previously announced cash tender offer (the 'Offer') for any and all of its 2.625% Notes due January 2019 (the '2.625% Notes'), 7.50% Notes due February 2019 (the '7.50% Notes') and 6.125% Notes due February 2033 (the '6.125% Notes' and, together with the 2.625% Notes and the 7.50% Notes, the 'Securities') expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on September 24, 2018 (the 'Expiration Time').

At the Expiration Time, according to information provided by Global Bondholder Services Corporation, the Information Agent and Depositary for the Offer, (i) $1,244,732,000 principal amount of 2.625% Notes (including $22,000 tendered subject to the guaranteed delivery procedures), (ii) $1,546,486,000 principal amount of 7.50% Notes (including $18,048,000 tendered subject to the guaranteed delivery procedures) and (iii) $1,312,684,000 principal amount of 6.125% Notes (including $628,000 tendered subject to the guaranteed delivery procedures) had been validly tendered and not validly withdrawn.

The Company expects to accept for payment all Securities validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or prior to the Expiration Time, including Securities delivered in accordance with the guaranteed delivery procedures. Payment for the Securities is expected to be made on September 27, 2018.

The Offer was made pursuant to the related Offer to Purchase, dated September 18, 2018, and the related notice of guaranteed delivery.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC acted as the dealer manager for the Offer.

This announcement is for informational purposes only. This announcement is not an offer to purchase or a solicitation of an offer to sell the Notes.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is a leading global investment banking, securities and investment management firm that provides a wide range of financial services to a substantial and diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. Founded in 1869, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices in all major financial centers around the world.

