Goldman Sachs : Bets Again on VC With Stake in Industry Ventures Management Company

04/17/2019 | 08:06pm EDT

By Yuliya Chernova

For the second time in recent months, a unit of Goldman Sachs has acquired a stake in a venture firm.

Goldman's private-investment group Petershill said it has taken a nonvoting, minority stake in the management company of Industry Ventures.

In December, Petershill made a similar deal through an investment in General Catalyst. WSJ Pro Venture Capital reported at the time that Goldman was due to pay about $200 million for an interest in General Catalyst's management company of under 10%. Last year Goldman said Petershill raised $2.5 billion to buy minority stakes in private-equity firms.

Representatives of Goldman and Industry Ventures declined to discuss terms of the new deal.

Goldman appears to be the only investor so far to purchase shares of venture firm management companies, but several other firms are active with similar strategies in buyout fund management companies. These include Neuberger Berman Group's Dyal Capital Partners and Blackstone Group LP.

Owners of a venture firm's management company make money through carried interest and other fees generated when the firm makes a profit on its investments.

By purchasing a stake in a venture management company, Goldman is effectively paying for access to this fee stream in the future. The arrangement allows the current owners of the venture firm to obtain an upfront payment.

San Francisco-based Industry Ventures' principal owner and chief executive is Hans Swildens, also known as Johan, according to the firm's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Partners of Industry Ventures will use the Petershill investment to increase their own contribution to the firm's funds, according to the firm.

Industry Ventures had $3.48 billion in assets under management as of Sept. 30, the latest figures available in its SEC filings.

The firm operates several strategies: buying secondary shares in private technology companies, investing in venture funds, buying startup shares directly and making small tech company buyouts. It charges carried interest fees of between 5% and 20% of its funds' net profits, according to its SEC filings.

-- Katie Roof contributed to this article.

Write to Yuliya Chernova at yuliya.chernova@wsj.com

