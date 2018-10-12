Goldman Sachs : Declares Preferred Stock Dividends

NEW YORK, October 12, 2018 -- The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) today announced that it has declared dividends on the following series of its non-cumulative preferred stock (represented by depositary shares, each representing a 1/1,000th interest in a share of preferred stock, except for the Series L, Series M, Series O and Series P preferred stock in which each depositary share represents a 1/25th interest in a share):

$247.40 per share of Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A;

$387.50 per share of 6.20% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series B;

$263.89 per share of Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series C;

$263.89 per share of Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series D;

$343.75 per share of 5.50% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series J;

$398.44 per share of 6.375% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series K;

$712.50 per share of 5.70% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series L;

$671.88 per share of 5.30% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series M;

$393.75 per share of 6.30% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series N;

$662.50 per share of 5.30% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series O; and

$625.00 per share of 5.00% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series P.

In addition, The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has declared a dividend of $1,000.00 per share of Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series E, and a dividend of $1,000.00 per share of Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series F.

The dividends on the Series A Preferred Stock, Series B Preferred Stock, Series C Preferred Stock, Series D Preferred Stock, Series J Preferred Stock, Series K Preferred Stock, Series L Preferred Stock, Series M Preferred Stock, Series N Preferred Stock, Series O Preferred Stock, and Series P Preferred Stock will be paid on November 13, 2018 to preferred shareholders of record on October 29, 2018. The dividends on the Series E Preferred Stock and Series F Preferred Stock will be paid on December 3, 2018 to preferred shareholders of record on November 18, 2018.

