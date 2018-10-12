Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Goldman Sachs : Declares Preferred Stock Dividends

10/12/2018 | 10:38pm CEST

NEW YORK, October 12, 2018 -- The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) today announced that it has declared dividends on the following series of its non-cumulative preferred stock (represented by depositary shares, each representing a 1/1,000th interest in a share of preferred stock, except for the Series L, Series M, Series O and Series P preferred stock in which each depositary share represents a 1/25th interest in a share):

  • $247.40 per share of Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A;
  • $387.50 per share of 6.20% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series B;
  • $263.89 per share of Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series C; 
  • $263.89 per share of Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series D;
  • $343.75 per share of 5.50% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series J;
  • $398.44 per share of 6.375% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series K;
  • $712.50 per share of 5.70% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series L;
  • $671.88 per share of 5.30% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series M;
  • $393.75 per share of 6.30% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series N;
  • $662.50 per share of 5.30% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series O; and
  • $625.00 per share of 5.00% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series P.

In addition, The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has declared a dividend of $1,000.00 per share of Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series E, and a dividend of $1,000.00 per share of Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series F.

The dividends on the Series A Preferred Stock, Series B Preferred Stock, Series C Preferred Stock, Series D Preferred Stock, Series J Preferred Stock, Series K Preferred Stock, Series L Preferred Stock, Series M Preferred Stock, Series N Preferred Stock, Series O Preferred Stock, and Series P Preferred Stock will be paid on November 13, 2018 to preferred shareholders of record on October 29, 2018. The dividends on the Series E Preferred Stock and Series F Preferred Stock will be paid on December 3, 2018 to preferred shareholders of record on November 18, 2018.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is a leading global investment banking, securities and investment management firm that provides a wide range of financial services to a substantial and diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. Founded in 1869, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices in all major financial centers around the world.

# # #

Media Contact:
Jake Siewert
Tel: +1 212 902 5400

Investor Contact:
Heather Kennedy Miner
Tel: +1 212 902 0300

 

 

Disclaimer

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. published this content on 12 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2018 20:37:01 UTC
