Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Goldman Sachs Group    GS

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP (GS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Goldman Sachs : Dina Powell Bows Out as U.N. Candidate

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/12/2018 | 08:48am CEST

By Michael C. Bender and Liz Hoffman

WASHINGTON -- Dina Powell has withdrawn from consideration as the next U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, according to people familiar with the matter.

President Trump had said that Ms. Powell, a Goldman Sachs Group Inc. executive, was on his short list to replace Nikki Haley, who announced her resignation this week. Ms. Powell, who was a deputy national security adviser during the first year of Mr. Trump's administration, told Mr. Trump about her decision during a phone conversation on Thursday, one of the people said.

Ms. Powell remains close to the Trump family, including the president's daughter, Ivanka Trump, and her husband, Jared Kushner, according to people familiar with the matter. But she was viewed more skeptically by John Kelly, the White House chief of staff.

Ms. Powell worked at Goldman from 2007 to 2017, overseeing the bank's philanthropy efforts. She joined its investment banking arm earlier this year with the goal of using her foreign connections to drum up business with sovereign-wealth funds and other global investors. She is especially close to Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund and the country's ruling family, ties that could have complicated her bid to become the U.N. ambassador. She gained a seat on Goldman's powerful management committee, rankling some longtime executives.

Write to Michael C. Bender at Mike.Bender@wsj.com and Liz Hoffman at liz.hoffman@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP
08:48aGOLDMAN SACHS : Dina Powell Bows Out as U.N. Candidate
DJ
04:44aChina sells $3 billion in dollar bonds amid market turmoil
RE
01:32aAP SOURCE : Dina Powell tells Trump she doesn't want UN job
AQ
10/11GOLDMAN SACHS : to open new office in Britain for 'Marcus' retail business
RE
10/11GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC : quaterly earnings release
10/11Amazon scraps secret AI recruiting tool that showed bias against women
RE
10/11Amazon scraps secret AI recruiting tool that showed bias against women
RE
10/10Amazon scraps secret AI recruiting tool that showed bias against women
RE
10/10GOLDMAN SACHS : SA’s finance ministers over the past 10 years
AQ
10/10GOLDMAN SACHS : A Goldman Sales Head To Depart
DJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/11The October Pause That Refreshes 
10/10GOLDMAN SACHS'S FIXED-INCOME SALES H : MarketWatch 
10/09INTERACTIVE BROKERS - U.S. FIXED INC : The Week Ahead 
10/08GOLDMAN IS SAID TO REDUCE MARCUS LEN : Bloomberg 
10/08BONDS : What You See Is What You Get 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 36 408 M
EBIT 2018 12 881 M
Net income 2018 9 654 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,50%
P/E ratio 2018 8,63
P/E ratio 2019 8,42
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,21x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,18x
Capitalization 80 408 M
Chart GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP
Duration : Period :
Goldman Sachs Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 272 $
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Michael Solomon Chief Executive Officer
John E. Waldron President & Chief Operating Officer
Lloyd Craig Blankfein Chairman
Ramon Martin Chavez Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James A. Johnson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP-16.40%80 408
MORGAN STANLEY-17.11%80 539
CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION (THE)-6.31%70 485
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY-10.77%26 674
NOMURA HOLDINGS INC-20.43%18 193
HUATAI SECURITIES-12.63%16 665
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.