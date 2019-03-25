Goldman Sachs : Email to Goldman Sachs People from David Solomon on Apple Card

The following email was sent to all Goldman Sachs people from David M. Solomon, Chairman and CEO:

March 25, 2019

Apple Card

Today I'm at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, CA, where Apple just announced Apple Card in partnership with Goldman Sachs, a first-of-its-kind consumer credit card, which will be available in the US this summer. Designed for iPhone, Apple Card completely changes the credit card experience and is built to help customers lead a healthier financial life. We're excited to partner with Apple on this card, which is designed to be truly on the side of the customer. For more information, visit Apple's website or read the press release.

This partnership is a major step in the growth of our consumer franchise, furthering our vision to create the leading digital consumer platform. We believe that the power of the Goldman Sachs brand, our capabilities and expertise in Marcus and our lack of legacy technology make us the best partner to bring this consumer-centric credit card to customers.

Goldman Sachs launched its consumer platform Marcus by Goldman Sachs with a vision of creating products that are simple, transparent, easy-to-use and always on the side of the customer. The business has made strong progress to date with more than 3 million customers, $45 billion in deposits, $5 billion in consumer loans balances and over 1,300 employees globally.

I know many of you are eager to apply for and use our credit card. In short order, the Marcus team will come back to you with details on how we can make this happen. We look forward to the public launch this summer.

Thank you and congratulations to the Marcus team and everyone across the firm who have been hard at work to make this possible.

David