Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Goldman Sachs Group    GS

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP

(GS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Goldman Sachs : Ex-Goldman Banker Sentenced for Insider Trading

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/11/2019 | 04:23pm EDT

By Maria Armental

A former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. investment banker who traded on confidential information regarding prospective deals has been sentenced to three months in prison and ordered to pay back $130,000 in illegal gains.

Woojae "Steve" Jung, who pleaded guilty to one count of securities fraud, was also sentenced to two years of supervised release, with six months of home confinement, and fined $30,000, according to court documents.

"We are very pleased that the judge imposed a below-guidelines sentence, " said Patrick J. Smith, an attorney for Mr. Jung. Judicial sentencing guidelines suggested a range of 1 1/2 years to 2 years in prison.

A related civil case filed by the Securities and Exchange Commission has been stayed pending the resolution of the criminal case in Manhattan federal court.

Mr. Jung joined Goldman Sachs in 2012 and later moved to the technology, media and telecommunications group, where he worked on numerous deals and was promoted to vice president.

Starting in early 2015, he made trades using a South Korean friend's brokerage account to conceal his involvement in the transactions and shared trading information with his younger brother, who lived in South Korea, according to court documents.

Over the course of the scheme, the authorities say, Mr. Jung traded in at least 10 companies based on inside information he obtained from his position at Goldman.

Trades in two companies -- SanDisk Corp. and KLA-Tencor Corp. -- accounted for the bulk of the profit, according to court documents.

Trades in SanDisk yielded $36,663 in profit and trades in KLA-Tencor yielded $64,000, court documents show.

Goldman represented SanDisk when it was acquired by Western Digital Corp. and advised KLA-Tencor when it was approached by Lam Research Corp. Lam ultimately called off the deal, citing antitrust concerns.

Mr. Jung was terminated by Goldman in 2018, following his arrest.

"Mr. Jung betrayed the trust the firm placed in him. We're pleased he was brought to justice," Goldman spokeswoman Maeve DuVally said.

Write to Maria Armental at maria.armental@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP
04:23pGOLDMAN SACHS : Ex-Goldman Banker Sentenced for Insider Trading
DJ
02:22pGOLDMAN SACHS CEO : Tariffs for political agenda can impact markets - CNBC
RE
02:50aGOLDMAN SACHS : Britain's Saga links up with Goldman to tap over-50s savings
RE
02:48aIntel to Buy Networking Startup -- WSJ
DJ
06/10Ukraine Plans Euro-Denominated Bond Issue This Week
DJ
06/10Ukraine Plans Euro-Denominated Bond Issue This Week
DJ
06/10MODERNA : to Present at Goldman Sachs 40th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
AQ
06/10AMGEN : to Present at the Goldman Sachs 40th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
AQ
06/10Euroclear CEO considering IPO in review, rules out mergers
RE
06/06FCA-Renault merger collapse a blow for Goldman and its alumni network - sourc..
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 35 279 M
EBIT 2019 12 413 M
Net income 2019 8 764 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,80%
P/E ratio 2019 8,12
P/E ratio 2020 7,36
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,97x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,90x
Capitalization 69 440 M
Chart GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP
Duration : Period :
Goldman Sachs Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 229 $
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Michael Solomon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John E. Waldron President & Chief Operating Officer
Stephen M. Scherr Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James A. Johnson Independent Director
William W. George Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP16.20%67 018
MORGAN STANLEY9.18%68 517
CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION (THE)4.29%55 576
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY25.42%32 858
CHINA SECURITIES CO LTD152.93%22 157
HUATAI SECURITIES13.52%20 492
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About