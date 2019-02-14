Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Goldman Sachs Group    GS

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP

(GS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Goldman Sachs : Ex-Goldman banker plans return to U.S. to face criminal charges - lawyer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/14/2019 | 08:38pm EST

(Reuters) - Roger Ng, a former Goldman Sachs Group Inc banker accused of playing a role in defrauding sovereign wealth fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), will return to the United States to face criminal charges against him, his lawyer said on Thursday.

Ng will waive extradition to the United States on Friday during an appearance in a court in Malaysia, according to his lawyer Marc Agnifilo. Ng intends to plead not guilty when he appears in a U.S. federal court, Agnifilo said.

Ng, who left Goldman Sachs in the spring of 2014, has been detained in Kuala Lumpur since Nov. 1, shortly after the U.S. Department of Justice announced charges against him for allegedly laundering funds siphoned off from 1MDB.

Tim Leissner, another Goldman Sachs official, and Malaysian financier Low Taek Jho have also been charged in the United States over the alleged theft of billions of dollars from 1MDB.

"As we have said all along, we are outraged that any employee of the firm would undertake the actions detailed in the government's charges," a Goldman Sachs spokesman said when asked about Ng.

Goldman Sachs itself is being investigated by Malaysian authorities and the U.S. Department of Justice for its role as underwriter and arranger of three bond sales that raised $6.5 billion for 1Malaysia Development Berhad.

(Reporting by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru, Suzanne Barlyn and Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Bill Rigby)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP
08:38pGOLDMAN SACHS : Ex-Goldman banker plans return to U.S. to face criminal charges ..
RE
02/13GOLDMAN SACHS : CEO says chance of U.S. recession in 2019 'quite small' - CNBC
RE
02/12Corporate HR Department Is Wall Street's Next Battleground
DJ
02/12GOLDMAN SACHS TO BOOST NUMBER OF MID : Ceo
RE
02/12GOLDMAN SACHS : Presentation at the 2019 Credit Suisse Financial Services Forum
PU
02/12BASF to launch construction chemicals unit sale in spring - sources
RE
02/12GOLDMAN SACHS : FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Be..
AQ
02/11Business Credit Report and Financing App Nav Raises $44.8 Million Series C Ro..
DJ
02/11BARCLAYS : EFSF Hires Banks for Dual-Tranche Bond Transaction
DJ
02/08GS FEBRUARY 19 DEADLINE : Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Ac..
PR
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 36 412 M
EBIT 2019 12 373 M
Net income 2019 9 163 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,75%
P/E ratio 2019 7,96
P/E ratio 2020 7,26
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,99x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,93x
Capitalization 72 420 M
Chart GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP
Duration : Period :
Goldman Sachs Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 228 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Michael Solomon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John E. Waldron President & Chief Operating Officer
Stephen M. Scherr Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James A. Johnson Independent Director
William W. George Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP16.55%72 420
MORGAN STANLEY3.78%70 853
CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION (THE)10.47%62 094
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY21.74%33 491
HUATAI SECURITIES24.81%22 969
CHINA MERCHANTS SECURITIES CO., LTD.16.49%14 663
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.