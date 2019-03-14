Log in
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP

(GS)
Goldman Sachs : Expected to Accelerate Layoffs, Sources Say -NY Post

03/14/2019

--Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS), which laid off 65 New York employees last month, will likely be letting more employees go, The New York Post reports Thursday, citing "sources close to the bank."

--Goldman laid off other employees this week, including traders and salespeople in its equities and credit divisions, the report said, citing "two people familiar with the layoffs."

--While Goldman Sachs typically cuts about 5% of its workforce around March, to get rid of underperforming workers, the cuts in some divisions could be higher this year, the report said.

Full story: https://nypost.com/2019/03/14/goldman-sachs-lays-off-dozens-of-traders/

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 36 417 M
EBIT 2019 12 350 M
Net income 2019 9 100 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,73%
P/E ratio 2019 8,13
P/E ratio 2020 7,38
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,99x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,93x
Capitalization 72 642 M
