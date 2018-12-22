Goldman Sachs : Fires Back On 1MDB

CEO Solomon defends firm on Malaysia issues

By Liz Hoffman

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Chief Executive David Solomon on Friday made his most forceful defense yet of the Wall Street firm, which is under fire for its dealings with a Malaysian sovereign-wealth fund at the center of an international bribery scandal.

In an message posted to Goldman's internal website and seen by The Wall Street Journal, Mr. Solomon defended the firm's culture and compliance measures -- both of which were criticized by U.S. prosecutors who last month criminally charged two former Goldman bankers in the widening probe of 1Malaysia Development Bhd., known as 1MDB. He had been relatively quiet on the matter so far.

"While we understand the anger and skepticism, we do not believe that the criticism directed at us accurately reflects who we were then or who we are now," Mr. Solomon wrote. "Our culture and our processes around our due diligence and compliance was strong at the time, and is even stronger today."

Goldman, through three bond sales, raised $6.5 billion for 1MDB, much of which prosecutors allege was stolen. One former Goldman banker, Timothy Leissner, has pleaded guilty and another, Roger Ng, is under arrest in Malaysia and hasn't been reachable. They are accused of conspiring with a Malaysian financier named Jho Low to loot 1MDB and pay bribes to foreign officials. Mr. Low, believed to be in China, has denied any wrongdoing.

Malaysia this week filed criminal charges against Goldman, allegations the bank said it would fight. U.S. prosecutors are investigating the bank's role and may bring charges of their own.

The scandal has muddied the early going for Mr. Solomon, who took over as CEO just two months ago. He needs support from shareholders, employees, and regulators as he steers the firm into new businesses such as consumer banking and payments -- a transformation that will be expensive and uncertain.

Morale among many employees has tumbled alongside the stock price, which is down 25% since Nov. 1 amid broader market declines. One silver lining: the shares that Goldman bankers receive as part of their pay are granted on Dec. 31; the lower the stock price, the more shares they receive -- amplifying their gains if the stock rallies.

In Friday's note, Mr. Solomon said Goldman asked tough questions of 1MDB and investigated to ensure that there were no middlemen like Mr. Low on the deal.

He also defended the roughly $600 million Goldman made from the 1MDB bond offerings, which is nearly 10% of the total funds raised, far more than is typical. He said Goldman was paid to shoulder the risk that the bonds might not sell, and added that the bank was saddled with bonds from the third offering, in 2013, for almost a year.

