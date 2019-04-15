Goldman Sachs : Form 8-K - Monday, April 15, 2019

UNITED STATES
April 15, 2019
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition
Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits
Exhibit 99.1: PRESS RELEASE
Exhibit 99.2: PRESENTATION
Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.
On April 15, 2019, The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Group Inc. and, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, the firm) reported its earnings for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019. A copy of Group Inc.'s press release containing this information is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.
Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.
On April 15, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. (ET), the firm will hold a conference call to discuss the firm's financial results, outlook and related matters. A copy of the presentation for the conference call is attached as Exhibit 99.2 to this Report on Form 8-K.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d)Exhibits.
99.1Press release of Group Inc. dated April 15, 2019 containing financial information for its first quarter ended March 31, 2019.
The quotation on page 1 of Exhibit 99.1 and the information under the caption "Highlights" on the following page (Excluded Sections) shall not be deemed "filed" for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (Exchange Act) or otherwise subject to the liabilities under that Section and shall not be deemed to be incorporated by reference into any filing of Group Inc. under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act. The information included in Exhibit 99.1, other than in the Excluded Sections, shall be deemed "filed" for purposes of the Exchange Act.
99.2Presentation of Group Inc. dated April 15, 2019, for the conference call on April 15, 2019.
Exhibit 99.2 is being furnished pursuant to Item 7.01 of Form 8-K and the information included therein shall not be deemed "filed" for purposes of Section 18 of the Exchange Act or otherwise subject to the liabilities under that Section and shall not be deemed to be incorporated by reference into any filing of Group Inc. under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act.
Exhibit 99.1
First Quarter
2019 Earnings
Results
Media Relations: Jake Siewert 212-902-5400
Investor Relations: Heather Kennedy Miner 212-902-0300
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. 200 West Street | New York, NY 10282
