Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Goldman Sachs Group    GS

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP

(GS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Goldman Sachs : Form 8-K - Monday, April 15, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/15/2019 | 08:08am EDT

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported):

April 15, 2019

THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware

No. 001-14965

No. 13-4019460

(State or other jurisdiction

(Commission

(IRS Employer

of incorporation)

File Number)

Identification No.)

200 West Street

New York, New York

10282

(Address of principal executive offices)

(Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (212) 902-1000

N/A

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report.)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.405) or Rule 12b-2 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.12b-2).

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

Signature

Exhibit 99.1: PRESS RELEASE

Exhibit 99.2: PRESENTATION

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On April 15, 2019, The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Group Inc. and, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, the firm) reported its earnings for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019. A copy of Group Inc.'s press release containing this information is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

On April 15, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. (ET), the firm will hold a conference call to discuss the firm's financial results, outlook and related matters. A copy of the presentation for the conference call is attached as Exhibit 99.2 to this Report on Form 8-K.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d)Exhibits.

99.1Press release of Group Inc. dated April 15, 2019 containing financial information for its first quarter ended March 31, 2019.

The quotation on page 1 of Exhibit 99.1 and the information under the caption "Highlights" on the following page (Excluded Sections) shall not be deemed "filed" for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (Exchange Act) or otherwise subject to the liabilities under that Section and shall not be deemed to be incorporated by reference into any filing of Group Inc. under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act. The information included in Exhibit 99.1, other than in the Excluded Sections, shall be deemed "filed" for purposes of the Exchange Act.

99.2Presentation of Group Inc. dated April 15, 2019, for the conference call on April 15, 2019.

Exhibit 99.2 is being furnished pursuant to Item 7.01 of Form 8-K and the information included therein shall not be deemed "filed" for purposes of Section 18 of the Exchange Act or otherwise subject to the liabilities under that Section and shall not be deemed to be incorporated by reference into any filing of Group Inc. under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act.

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.

(Registrant)

Date: April 15, 2019

By: /s/ Stephen M. Scherr

Name: Stephen M. Scherr

Title: Chief Financial Officer

Exhibit 99.1

First Quarter

2019 Earnings

Results

Media Relations: Jake Siewert 212-902-5400

Investor Relations: Heather Kennedy Miner 212-902-0300

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. 200 West Street | New York, NY 10282

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. published this content on 15 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2019 12:07:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP
08:25aGOLDMAN SACHS : Increases Voting Rights in Wirecard
DJ
08:22aCITIGROUP : profit rises on investment banking boost
RE
08:11aMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stock Futures Waver As Goldman, Citi Kick Off Fresh Batch Of..
DJ
08:08aGOLDMAN SACHS : Form 8-K - Monday, April 15, 2019
PU
08:05aGOLDMAN SACHS : profit beats estimates on lower expenses, higher advisory fees
RE
08:00aGOLDMAN SACHS : profit beats estimates on lower expenses, higher advisory fees
RE
08:00aGOLDMAN SACHS : Profit Falls 21% as Trading Slows
DJ
07:53aGOLDMAN SACHS : 1Q earnings fall 21 percent but top estimates
AQ
07:41aGOLDMAN : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:33aGOLDMAN SACHS : Reports 2019 First Quarter Earnings Per Common Share of $5.71 an..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 35 673 M
EBIT 2019 11 970 M
Net income 2019 8 774 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,64%
P/E ratio 2019 8,89
P/E ratio 2020 8,00
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,14x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,06x
Capitalization 76 228 M
Chart GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP
Duration : Period :
Goldman Sachs Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 229 $
Spread / Average Target 10,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Michael Solomon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John E. Waldron President & Chief Operating Officer
Stephen M. Scherr Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James A. Johnson Independent Director
William W. George Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP24.42%74 391
MORGAN STANLEY17.76%75 556
CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION (THE)9.20%59 053
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY51.59%41 093
HUATAI SECURITIES36.48%24 824
CHINA SECURITIES CO LTD181.97%24 156
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About