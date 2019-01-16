Goldman Sachs Group Closes Up 9.54%, Largest Percent Increase Since March 2009 -- Data Talk Update

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) closed at $197.08, up $17.17 or 9.54%

-- Highest close since Nov. 28, 2018, when it closed at $198.35

-- Largest percent increase since March 23, 2009, when it rose 15.01%

-- Earlier Wednesday, Goldman Sachs Group reported a fourth-quarter profit of $2.54 billion, or $6.04 a share, which was higher than a year ago and well more than the $1.64 billion, or $4.27 a share, predicted by analysts polled by Refinitv. Quarterly revenue was $8.1 billion

-- Up 17.98% month-to-date

-- Up 17.98% year-to-date

-- Down 27.91% from its all-time closing high of $273.38 on March 12, 2018

-- Down 22.30% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 17, 2018), when it closed at $253.65

-- Down 27.91% from its 52-week closing high of $273.38 on March 12, 2018

-- Up 26.05% from its 52-week closing low of $156.35 on Dec. 24, 2018

-- Best performer in the DJIA today

-- Best performer in the S&P 500 today

-- Contributed 116.42 points to the DJIA today

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet