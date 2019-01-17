Log in
Goldman Sachs : Gymboree Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Protection Again

01/17/2019 | 01:02am EST

By WSJ Staff

Children's clothing retailer Gymboree Group Inc. has filed for bankruptcy protection for the second time in less than two years and plans to shut its Gymboree and Crazy 8-brand store operations.

Late Wednesday, the San Francisco-based company said it also entered into an asset-purchase agreement for another of its brands with an affiliate of Goldman Sachs Group Inc., called Special Situations Investing Group Inc., or SSIG.

Under the arrangement, SSIG will serve as the stalking-horse bidder for operations under the Janie and Jack banner, as well as the intellectual property and online platform for the Gymboree brand, in a court-approved auction set to be held no later than Feb. 25, Gymboree Group said in a news release.

The purchase agreement sets the floor for the auction, which is designed to achieve the highest or otherwise best offer for the assets, the retailer said.

Aside from its chapter 11 filing in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, Gymboree said it intends to seek protection in proceedings in Canada's Ontario Superior Court of Justice.

Gymboree said it received a commitment for debtor-in-possession financing, which includes $30 million in new-money loans to be provided by SSIG and Goldman Sachs Specialty Lending Holdings Inc. The package also includes a "roll up" of all of Gymboree's obligations under a pre-petition term loan credit agreement in an amount not less than $89 million, the retailer said.

If approved by the court, the financing package is expected to support the company's operations during bankruptcy proceedings.

The company is "saddened and highly disappointed that we must move ahead with a wind-down of the Gymboree and Crazy 8 businesses. At the same time, we are focused on using this process to preserve the Janie and Jack business--a strong brand that is poised to grow--by pursuing a sale of the business as a going concern," Chief Executive Shaz Kahng said in the statement.

During Gymboree's previous stint in bankruptcy protection, the retailer closed some stores and lenders took control of the business.

Earlier this week, The Wall Street Journal reported on Gymboree Group's plans to file again for chapter 11 protection.

In December, Gymboree said it began a strategic review of the three brands. The Journal previously reported that Gymboree was looking for a loan to help carry it through bankruptcy proceedings.

On Wednesday, Gymboree said it sought authorization from the court to continue to honor customer gift cards for 30 days. The retailer said it has discontinued its GymBucks and Gymboree Rewards programs effective immediately and will soon provide more details about plans for its Gymboree and Crazy 8 going-out-of-business sales.

Gymboree first filed for bankruptcy protection in June 2017, weighed down by more than $1 billion in debt stemming from a leveraged buyout by Bain Capital Private Equity LP in 2010. The company was able to slash $900 million in debt from its balance sheet and turned over control to its lenders, including Carriage House Capital Advisors LLC, Brigade Capital Management LP and Oppenheimer Funds Inc.

At the time of its earlier bankruptcy filing, Gymboree had more than 1,280 stores, of which it immediately closed 375.

--Lillian Rizzo and Soma Biswas contributed to this article

