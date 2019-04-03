Goldman Sachs : Hired to Help Citrix Systems Explore Sale -NY Post

--Citrix Systems Inc. (GTXS) hired Goldman Sachs Group to help explore a sale of the cloud-computing company, the New York Post reports Wednesday.

--Citrix has been under pressure from billionaire investor Paul Singer's investment firm, Elliott Management, the report said.

--Citrix is hoping to find a buyer willing to pay over $15 billion, the report said, citing "two sources close to the situation."

Full story: https://nypost.com/2019/04/03/software-giant-citrix-hires-goldman-to-explore-sale-after-singer-push/

