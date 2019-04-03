Log in
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP

(GS)
Goldman Sachs : Hired to Help Citrix Systems Explore Sale -NY Post

04/03/2019

--Citrix Systems Inc. (GTXS) hired Goldman Sachs Group to help explore a sale of the cloud-computing company, the New York Post reports Wednesday.

--Citrix has been under pressure from billionaire investor Paul Singer's investment firm, Elliott Management, the report said.

--Citrix is hoping to find a buyer willing to pay over $15 billion, the report said, citing "two sources close to the situation."

Full story: https://nypost.com/2019/04/03/software-giant-citrix-hires-goldman-to-explore-sale-after-singer-push/

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CITRIX SYSTEMS INC. 3.84% 103.69 Delayed Quote.-2.27%
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP 0.93% 199.64 Delayed Quote.18.23%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 35 957 M
EBIT 2019 12 076 M
Net income 2019 9 002 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,73%
P/E ratio 2019 8,20
P/E ratio 2020 7,46
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,01x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,94x
Capitalization 72 157 M
Chart GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP
Duration : Period :
Goldman Sachs Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 230 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Michael Solomon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John E. Waldron President & Chief Operating Officer
Stephen M. Scherr Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James A. Johnson Independent Director
William W. George Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP18.23%72 157
MORGAN STANLEY10.21%74 384
CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION (THE)6.86%58 879
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY57.40%42 408
CHINA SECURITIES CO LTD207.35%26 572
HUATAI SECURITIES38.40%25 293
