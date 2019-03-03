Log in
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP

(GS)
Goldman Sachs : KKR poaches Goldman Asia investment banking chair Richdale

0
03/03/2019 | 09:42pm EST
Trading information for KKR & Co is displayed on a screen on the floor of the NYSE in New York

HONG KONG (Reuters) - KKR & Co Inc has poached Kate Richdale, Goldman Sachs Group Inc chair of Asia investment banking ex-Japan.

Richdale will be KKR's head of strategy and business development in the Asia-Pacific region, and will also work with KKR's Asia investing businesses to assist with deal origination, the U.S. private equity firm said on Monday.

Richdale was previously head of investment banking for Asia-Pacific at Morgan Stanley.

Goldman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(This version of the story corrects headline to say investment banking chair, not head; adds 'Asia' to the first paragraph)

(Reporting by Alun John)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP 0.76% 198.2 Delayed Quote.18.65%
KKR & CO INC 1.48% 22.56 Delayed Quote.14.93%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 36 358 M
EBIT 2019 12 373 M
Net income 2019 9 121 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,74%
P/E ratio 2019 8,07
P/E ratio 2020 7,35
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,99x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,93x
Capitalization 72 439 M
Chart GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP
Duration : Period :
Goldman Sachs Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 229 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Michael Solomon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John E. Waldron President & Chief Operating Officer
Stephen M. Scherr Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James A. Johnson Independent Director
William W. George Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP18.65%72 439
MORGAN STANLEY5.88%71 735
CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION (THE)10.79%61 326
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY52.78%40 001
HUATAI SECURITIES46.60%25 889
CHINA MERCHANTS SECURITIES CO., LTD.34.25%16 377
