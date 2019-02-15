Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Goldman Sachs Group    GS

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP

(GS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Goldman Sachs : Malaysian court allows ex-Goldman banker to return to U.S. to face 1MDB charges

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/15/2019 | 12:19am EST
FILE PHOTO: Men walk past a 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) billboard at the fund's flagship Tun Razak Exchange development in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Roger Ng, a former Goldman Sachs Group Inc banker caught up in the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) fraud scandal, will be allowed to return to the United States to face criminal charges against him there, a Malaysian court ruled on Friday.

Ng has been detained in Kuala Lumpur since Nov. 1, shortly after the U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ) announced charges against him for allegedly laundering funds siphoned off from the 1MDB sovereign wealth fund. He left Goldman Sachs in 2014.

Ng had agreed to waive extradition and would be sent to the United States pending an order from the Malaysian home affairs ministry, judge Edwin Paramjothy Michael Muniandy said in a Kuala Lumpur court on Friday.

His lawyer, Tan Hock Chuan, asked for the order to be issued within 30 days. It must be issued within three months under Malaysian law.

Ng had reached an agreement with the DoJ on bail and other terms, Tan said.

"The respondent intends to defend the case on its merits in the court of the Eastern District of New York, the United States," Tan told the court.

Marc Agnifilo, Ng's New York-based lawyer, told Reuters ahead of the hearing that his client intended to plead not guilty when he appeared in a U.S. federal court.

Ng is facing separate criminal charges in Malaysia but it is unclear how they will affect his transfer. The attorney-general's office did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

Tim Leissner, another Goldman Sachs official, and Malaysian financier Low Taek Jho have also been charged in the United States over the alleged theft of billions of dollars from 1MDB. Leissner has pleaded guilty.

A Goldman Sachs spokesman, asked about Ng, said: "As we have said all along, we are outraged that any employee of the firm would undertake the actions detailed in the government's charges."

Goldman Sachs is being investigated by Malaysian authorities and the DoJ for its role as underwriter and arranger of three bond sales that raised $6.5 billion (5.1 billion pounds) for 1Malaysia Development Berhad.

(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff in KUALA LUMPUR; Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru, Suzanne Barlyn and Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Bill Rigby and Paul Tait)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP
12:19aGOLDMAN SACHS : Malaysian court allows ex-Goldman banker to return to U.S. to fa..
RE
12:15aGOLDMAN SACHS : Malaysian court allows ex-Goldman banker to return to U.S. to fa..
RE
02/13GOLDMAN SACHS : CEO says chance of U.S. recession in 2019 'quite small' - CNBC
RE
02/12Corporate HR Department Is Wall Street's Next Battleground
DJ
02/12GOLDMAN SACHS TO BOOST NUMBER OF MID : Ceo
RE
02/12GOLDMAN SACHS : Presentation at the 2019 Credit Suisse Financial Services Forum
PU
02/12BASF to launch construction chemicals unit sale in spring - sources
RE
02/12GOLDMAN SACHS : FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Be..
AQ
02/11Business Credit Report and Financing App Nav Raises $44.8 Million Series C Ro..
DJ
02/11BARCLAYS : EFSF Hires Banks for Dual-Tranche Bond Transaction
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 36 412 M
EBIT 2019 12 373 M
Net income 2019 9 163 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,75%
P/E ratio 2019 7,96
P/E ratio 2020 7,26
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,99x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,93x
Capitalization 72 420 M
Chart GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP
Duration : Period :
Goldman Sachs Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 228 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Michael Solomon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John E. Waldron President & Chief Operating Officer
Stephen M. Scherr Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James A. Johnson Independent Director
William W. George Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP16.55%72 420
MORGAN STANLEY3.88%70 853
CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION (THE)9.05%62 094
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY21.74%33 491
HUATAI SECURITIES24.81%22 969
CHINA MERCHANTS SECURITIES CO., LTD.16.49%14 663
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.