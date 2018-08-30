Goldman Sachs : NFL Player Charged In Insider-Trading Case -- WSJ

By Scott Calvert and Andrew Beaton

Cleveland Browns linebacker Mychal Kendricks and former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. banking analyst Damilare Sonoiki were charged Wednesday with insider trading in an alleged scheme that prosecutors say yielded about $1.2 million in profits for Mr. Kendricks.

The two men, both 27 years old, were charged with one count of securities fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit securities fraud. Their attorneys said both men are expected to plead guilty.

Prosecutors said each defendant, if convicted, could face a maximum prison sentence of 25 years and large fines. They may also be ordered to forfeit all proceeds from the alleged crimes. The Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday sued them both for securities fraud.

Prosecutors allege Mr. Sonoiki gave Mr. Kendricks inside information ahead of four corporate acquisitions in 2014, when Mr. Kendricks played for the Philadelphia Eagles. In each case, prosecutors say, Mr. Kendricks purchased call options and saw the value of those options jump after the merger was announced.

In return for the tips, prosecutors allege, Mr. Kendricks rewarded Mr. Sonoiki with about $10,000 in cash and perks such as Eagles tickets and an invitation to pop star Teyana Taylor's music video set. Authorities say Messrs. Kendricks and Sonoiki tried to hide their crimes by talking over FaceTime and using code words in text messages.

Prosecutors and the SEC said the insider trading involved deals with four public companies: Compuware Corp., Move Inc., Sapient Corp. and Oplink Communications.

Mr. Kendricks allegedly made a profit of about $78,000 from his Compuware investments, about $279,000 from Move, about $489,000 from Sapient and about $352,000 from Oplink. Authorities say his profit margin ranged from 79% to 393%.

Mr. Sonoiki, of Beverly Hills, Calif., will plead guilty, said his attorney, Mark Wilson. "He was working as an analyst, he overheard information and he passed it on," said Mr. Wilson, an assistant federal defender.

Goldman Sachs said: "We are aware of the situation regarding Mr. Sonoiki, who left Goldman Sachs over three years ago, and are cooperating with legal authorities. Protecting confidential information is our highest priority and we condemn Mr. Sonoiki's alleged behavior."

In a statement, Mr. Kendricks admitted to participating in insider trading and apologized. He described Mr. Sonoiki as a "former friend" he believed he could trust because of his past as a Harvard-educated Goldman Sachs employee.

Mr. Kendricks said he has fully cooperated with investigators and didn't take any of the profits for himself.

"While I didn't fully understand all of the details of the illegal trades, I knew it was wrong," Mr. Kendricks said in the statement.

Mitchell Schuster, a lawyer representing Mr. Kendricks at the firm Meister Seelig & Fein LLP, said he expects his client to plead guilty.

William McSwain, the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, said his office was committed to rooting out insider trading. "Your background, your education, your professional success will not save you. It will not matter who you are, it will only matter what you did," he said at a news conference in Philadelphia.

The SEC lawsuit said Mr. Kendricks met Mr. Sonoiki at a party in late 2013 and that they stayed in touch, with Mr. Sonoiki providing Mr. Kendricks nonpublic information starting in the summer of 2014.

Mr. Sonoiki wrote for the television show "Black-ish" in 2015 and 2016, according to the website IMDb.

A spokesman for the NFL said the league is aware of Wednesday's developments and will review the matter. The Browns said the team is in communication with the league office as it gathers more information and said Mr. Kendricks won't travel to Detroit for the Browns' final preseason game.

Mr. Kendricks was a second-round pick in the 2012 NFL Draft by the Eagles after attending college at the University of California, Berkeley. He had played his entire career with the Eagles, including winning last season's Super Bowl, until signing with Cleveland as a free agent this off-season. He has earned roughly $20 million in salaries and bonuses during his NFL career.

