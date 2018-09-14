Goldman Sachs : Names New Finance Chief, President -- 2nd Update

By Liz Hoffman

Goldman Sachs Group Inc.'s incoming chief executive is installing investment bankers in the Wall Street firm's senior-most roles, capping a power shift away from a trading business that has struggled to make money since the financial crisis.

David Solomon, who takes over as Goldman's CEO on Oct. 1, on Thursday tapped as his deputy John Waldron, who will be the firm's president and chief operating officer. Stephen Scherr will take over as financial chief, succeeding Martin Chavez, who has been in the job just over a year, the company said.

The shake-up, earlier reported by The Wall Street Journal, shows Mr. Solomon swiftly reshaping leadership of the firm he will take over from outgoing Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein. It also represents a triumph of Goldman's investment bankers over its traders.

The cadre of traders and securities salesmen that Mr. Blankfein promoted to top jobs are nearly all gone. In their place is a crew of besuited deal makers steeped in the business of schmoozing clients, raising money and doling out advice. A decade after the crisis, which cast Goldman as a poster child of the reckless and self-interested dealings that nearly tanked the economy, Mr. Solomon is steering the firm back to its roots as an adviser and broker for big companies and institutions.

Mr. Chavez, a computer engineer who came up through Goldman's trading arm, will return to that division as a co-head. He leaves the CFO job after 18 months in which Goldman stumbled in the Federal Reserve's annual stress tests and disappointed investors by reducing its stock buyback.

Its share price has lagged behind peers, and Mr. Chavez's answers on quarterly conference calls at times failed to reassure shareholders unnerved by Goldman's trading woes and its expansion into new businesses. He approached Mr. Solomon earlier this summer and suggested the move, according to people familiar with the matter.

Back in the trading division, Mr. Chavez is expected to help Mr. Solomon cut costs and move more of its client interactions onto apps and other digital pipelines. Wall Street banks are leaning heavily on coders as more trading goes electronic, and Mr. Chavez has been a champion of Goldman's push to open up its internal technology to clients.

Mr. Waldron, 49 years old, co-heads Goldman's investment-banking arm, which generates about one-third of the company's profits. Mr. Scherr, 54, is overseeing its push into Main Street banking. Both men cut their teeth at Goldman in capital markets, the business of helping companies raise money, and have worked directly for Mr. Solomon before.

Mr. Blankfein, by contrast, rose through the ranks as a metals trader as that business boomed in the 2000s. Along the way, he promoted comrades from the fixed-income trading floor to senior roles, including Mr. Chavez, Harvey Schwartz and Gary Cohn, who went on to a role in the Trump White House.

But trading revenues have fallen sharply since the crisis, and Goldman's axis of power has tilted toward its investment bankers, who broker corporate mergers and underwrite stock and bond offerings. Messrs. Cohn and Schwartz both left, and two top trading executives close to Mr. Blankfein retired earlier this year after Mr. Solomon was tapped as the firm's next CEO.

Thursday's promotions of Messrs. Waldron and Scherr cap a swift rise for both men. Four years ago, Mr. Scherr was Goldman's head of strategy, a backwater assignment at a bank that rarely made big changes or acquisitions. Mr. Waldron had just returned from a stint in London and was tasked with reviving a client-coverage effort that had fallen by the wayside.

They now join a rarefied circle. Despite its postcrisis challenges, Goldman remains an elite firm, with a grip on Wall Street and Washington that ensure its executives a voice in pressing matters.

Mr. Waldron has been one of Mr. Solomon's closest confidants for more than two decades. The pair worked together at Bear Stearns in the 1990s, and Mr. Solomon, who came to Goldman in 1999, soon recruited his protégé to join. They have neighboring vacation homes in the Bahamas and travel in overlapping social circles, stacked with financial and business bigwigs.

A father of six, Mr. Waldron specialized in media and telecom companies -- he is a top adviser to Rupert Murdoch -- and was promoted to his current job in 2014. (Mr. Murdoch is executive chairman of News Corp, which publishes the Journal.)

Mr. Scherr isn't personally close to Mr. Solomon -- the two have butted heads over the years, according to people who know them -- but holds the keys to Goldman's consumer and commercial-banking businesses, a top priority. A trained lawyer who once clerked for a federal judge, Mr. Scherr also spent his early years at Goldman as a banker to media and telecom companies and later ran the firm's Latin American business.

He is now steering Goldman's push into Main Street businesses including credit cards, commercial banking and wealth management -- a high-stakes bet that the firm can succeed in areas where it has little experience.

The elevation of Messrs. Scherr and Waldron will open seats lower down at Goldman. A leading candidate for Mr. Waldron's job as co-head of investment banking is Daniel Dees, who runs technology banking from California, according to people familiar with the matter. Mr. Scherr's duties overseeing the consumer bank will likely go to Harit Talwar, who has been running the business day-to-day, and Mr. Solomon may look to hire from the outside as Goldman gets deeper into commercial banking.

