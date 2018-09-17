Goldman Sachs : Names O'Neill Vice Chairman, Expands Gnodde's Responsibilities

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) named Tim O'Neill, co-head of the investment management division, vice chairman of Goldman Sachs.

In addition, Richard Gnodde, vice chairman of the firm and chief executive officer of Goldman Sachs International, will expand his current leadership responsibilities in Europe, Middle East and Africa to include Goldman's other businesses outside of North America, according to a memo seen by Dow Jones Newswires.

The appointment comes just days after the firm said John E. Waldron will become chief operating officer, effective October 1, and Stephen M. Scherr will become chief financial officer, effective November 5.

Shares of Goldman were recently down 0.6% at $227.83.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com