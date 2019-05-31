Log in
Goldman Sachs : Presentation at Sanford C. Bernstein's 2019 Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

0
05/31/2019

John Waldron, President and Chief Operating Officer, is scheduled to present at the Sanford C. Bernstein 2019 Annual Strategic Decisions Conference in New York City, on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. (ET).

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

Today's presentation includes forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts, but instead represent only the Firm's beliefs regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Firm's control. Forward-looking statements include statements about potential revenue and growth opportunities and projected budgets and expenses. It is possible that the Firm's actual results, including the incremental revenues, if any, from such opportunities, projected budgets and expenses and financial condition, may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results, financial condition, incremental revenues, budgets and expenses indicated in these forward-looking statements. Statements about the firm engaging in transaction banking are forward-looking statements based on the firm's current expectations regarding its ability to implement and conduct transaction banking. The timing of the firm's ability to engage in, and the benefits to be received from, transaction banking may change, possibly materially, from what is currently expected, and the firm may be unable to engage in transaction banking along the timeline, or generate the revenues or achieve the anticipated expense savings (and operational risk exposure reductions), reflected in those statements. Statements regarding the projected growth of the firm's deposit platforms and associated interest expense savings are forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that actual growth and savings may differ, possibly materially due to, among other things, market conditions and competition from other similar products.

For a discussion of some of the risks and important factors that could affect the Firm's future results and financial condition, see 'Risk Factors' in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018. You should also read the forward-looking disclaimers in our Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2019, and information on the calculation of non-GAAP financial measures that is posted on the Investor Relations portion of our website: www.gs.com. Statements about our revenue and growth opportunities are subject to the risk that the Firm's businesses may be unable to generate additional incremental revenues or take advantage of growth opportunities.

The statements in the presentation are current only as of its date, May 31, 2019.

Disclaimer

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. published this content on 31 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2019 11:48:07 UTC
