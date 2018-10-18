Log in
Goldman Sachs Group

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP (GS)
Goldman Sachs : Pulls Executive From Saudi Conference -CNBC

10/18/2018 | 10:50pm CEST

By Stephen Nakrosis

--Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) Chief Executive David Solomon said the company has decided not to send Dina Powell to an investment conference in Saudi Arabia, following the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, CNBC reported.

--Ms. Powell serves on Goldman Sachs' management committee, and had been expected to participate in a Saudi investment conference scheduled for next week.

--Ms. Powell is the latest in a number of executives and politicians to pull out of the conference, a list which includes U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who said Thursday he won't attend amid mounting concern Saudi Arabia may be complicit in the disappearance and suspected death of the journalist.

Full story: https://www.cnbc.com/2018/10/18/goldman-ceo-solomon-says.html

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

