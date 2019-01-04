Goldman Sachs : Raises Rates for Marcus Customers -CNBC

--Marcus, the consumer finance business of Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS), said Friday online savings accounts will begin paying 2.25% interest, CNBC reports.

--Marcus also raised the rate on a one-year certificate of deposit, to 2.75%, the report said.

--The moves represent an increase of 20 basis points for savings accounts and 10 basis points for CD rates, the report said.

