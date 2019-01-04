Log in
Goldman Sachs Group

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP (GS)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/04 03:47:57 pm
175.49 USD   +3.53%
10:25aGOLDMAN SACHS GROUP : In an accumulation phase
2018Ex-Goldman Sachs employee pleads guilty to insider trading
RE
2018Market Slide Foils Investors
DJ
News 
News

Goldman Sachs : Raises Rates for Marcus Customers -CNBC

0
01/04/2019 | 02:41pm EST

--Marcus, the consumer finance business of Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS), said Friday online savings accounts will begin paying 2.25% interest, CNBC reports.

--Marcus also raised the rate on a one-year certificate of deposit, to 2.75%, the report said.

--The moves represent an increase of 20 basis points for savings accounts and 10 basis points for CD rates, the report said.

Full story: https://www.cnbc.com/2019/01/03/goldman-sachs-boosts-rates-on-marcus-accounts-as-banks-fight-for-deposits.html

Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 36 310 M
EBIT 2018 12 928 M
Net income 2018 9 839 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,88%
P/E ratio 2018 6,77
P/E ratio 2019 6,72
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,76x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,75x
Capitalization 63 991 M
Chart GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP
Duration : Period :
Goldman Sachs Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 246 $
Spread / Average Target 45%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Michael Solomon Chief Executive Officer & Director
John E. Waldron President & Chief Operating Officer
Lloyd Craig Blankfein Chairman
Stephen M. Scherr Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James A. Johnson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP2.98%63 991
MORGAN STANLEY1.89%69 494
CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION (THE)0.12%56 152
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY0.00%26 729
HUATAI SECURITIES2.22%18 455
NOMURA HOLDINGS INC0.00%13 594
