Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Goldman Sachs Group    GS

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP (GS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/15 10:00:47 pm
229.25 USD   -0.14%
01:38aGOLDMAN SACHS : SEC scrutiny of Tesla grows as Goldman hints at advi..
RE
08/15DOW MOVERS : Cat, mrk
AQ
08/15Musk bid for Tesla - no formal offer, no firm deals with advisers
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Goldman Sachs : SEC scrutiny of Tesla grows as Goldman hints at adviser role

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2018 | 01:38am CEST
FILE PHOTO: A Tesla sales and service center in Costa Mesa California

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has sent subpoenas to Tesla Inc regarding Chief Executive Elon Musk's plan to take the company private and his statement that funding was "secured," Fox Business Network reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

The electric carmaker's shares fell as much as 4 percent but cut their losses after Goldman Sachs Group Inc said it was dropping equity coverage of Tesla because it is acting as a financial adviser on a matter related to the automaker.

Investors viewed the Goldman statement as confirming a tweet from Elon Musk on Monday about working with Goldman, even as the reported subpoenas indicated the SEC has opened a formal investigation into a matter.

The latest news extended the roller-coaster ride for Tesla investors in recent days, adding to uncertainty about the future course of the company and whether a deal can be done amid growing regulatory complications.

Tesla and the SEC declined to comment.

Musk stunned investors and sent Tesla's shares soaring 11 percent when he tweeted early last week that he was considering taking Tesla private at $420 per share and that he had secured funding for the potential deal.

The shares fell 2.6 percent to $338.69 on Wednesday, below $341.99, their closing price the day before Musk tweeted his plan to take Tesla private.

The Tesla CEO provided no details of his funding until Monday, when he said in a blog on Tesla's website that he was in discussions with Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund and other potential backers but that financing was not yet nailed down.

Musk also tweeted late Monday night he was working with Goldman Sachs and private equity firm Silver Lake as financial advisers. However, as of Tuesday, Goldman was still negotiating its terms of engagement with Musk, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The 47-year old billionaire's tweet about secured funding may have violated U.S. securities law if he misled investors. On Monday, lawyers told Reuters Musk's statement indicated he had good reason to believe he had funding but seemed to have overstated its status by saying it was secured.

The SEC has opened an inquiry into Musk’s tweets, according to one person with direct knowledge of the matter. Reuters was not immediately able to ascertain if this had escalated into a full-blown investigation on Wednesday.

This source said Tesla's independent board members had hired law firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP to help handle the SEC inquiry and other fiduciary duties with respect to a potential deal.

The Wall Street Journal said the SEC was seeking information from each Tesla director.

(Reporting by Sonam Rai, Michelle Price and Supantha Mukherjee; Editing by Anil D'Silva, Nick Zieminski and Cynthia Osterman)

By Jan Wolfe
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP -0.14% 229.25 Delayed Quote.-9.89%
TESLA -2.57% 338.69 Delayed Quote.11.66%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP
01:38aGOLDMAN SACHS : SEC scrutiny of Tesla grows as Goldman hints at adviser role
RE
08/15DOW MOVERS : Cat, mrk
AQ
08/15Musk bid for Tesla - no formal offer, no firm deals with advisers
RE
08/15GOLDMAN SACHS : shareholders can again pursue class action over CDOs
RE
08/14TESLA : Musk working with Silver Lake and Goldman to take Tesla private
AQ
08/14TESLA : Musk working with Silver Lake and Goldman to take Tesla private
AQ
08/14GOLDMAN SACHS : Musk says working with Silver Lake, Goldman on proposal to take ..
RE
08/14GOLDMAN SACHS : Musk says working with Silver Lake, Goldman on proposal to take ..
RE
08/13U.S. bank shares fall on Turkey contagion fears
RE
08/133M Names Dambisa Moyo a Director, Boosting Board to 13
DJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/15Turkey Fires Back With Tariffs (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
08/15WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Turkey Fires Back With Tariffs 
08/15Tracking Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Portfolio - Q2 2018 Update 
08/15More Dow Gains Ahead For Caterpillar, DowDuPont, Goldman, Chevron, And Boeing.. 
08/14Berkshire boosts stakes in Apple, US Bank, Teva, BNY Mellon, Delta in Q2 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 36 557 M
EBIT 2018 12 990 M
Net income 2018 9 732 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,39%
P/E ratio 2018 9,25
P/E ratio 2019 9,13
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,34x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,33x
Capitalization 85 652 M
Chart GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP
Duration : Period :
Goldman Sachs Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 272 $
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lloyd Craig Blankfein Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David Michael Solomon President & Chief Operating Officer
Ramon Martin Chavez Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James A. Johnson Independent Director
William W. George Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP-9.89%85 652
MORGAN STANLEY-8.79%82 616
CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION (THE)-1.64%67 608
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY-10.55%27 555
HUATAI SECURITIES-12.17%17 042
NOMURA HOLDINGS INC-26.13%16 437
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.