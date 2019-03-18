Goldman Sachs : Says It's Taking Steps to Advance Diversity and Inclusion

By Michael Dabaie

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) said Monday it is taking steps to advance diversity and inclusion.

In an email to employees, Goldman said it coordinatiing with its Global Diversity Committee to expand goals to include all analysts and entry-level associates, a group representing more than 70% of annual hiring. The company said it is aiming for representation in hiring of this population of 50% women, 11% black professionals and 14% Hispanic/Latino professionals in the Americas, and 9% black professionals in the U.K.

The company said it is also looking at new ways to increase representation of the LGBT, disabled and veterans communities.

"Experienced lateral hiring has been an important part of the firm's growth. However, it has also been a significant contributor to the dilution of our diversity at more senior levels and we need to address this," Goldman said in the email to employees.

"It is important that we increase the representation of all diverse communities across seniority levels, and we are asking business unit heads to increase their focus on helping people develop their careers to their fullest potential. Specifically for 2019 managing director promotions, before the formal process is underway, we will review the potential pipeline to assess representation across all communities."

The bank said that later this month, it, along with other companies operating in the U.K., will disclose information on the gender pay gap.

