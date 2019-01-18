Goldman Sachs : Section 16 Filings of our Executive Officers and Directors
01/18/2019 | 09:54pm EST
Executive Officers
R. Martin Chavez Form 4 filed February 2, 2018 Form 4 filed February 9, 2018
Richard J. Gnodde Form 4 filed January 19, 2018 Form 4 filed January 25, 2018
Dane E. Holmes Form 4 filed January 19, 2018 Form 4 filed January 18, 2019
Brian J. Lee Form 4 filed January 19, 2018 Form 4 filed February 23, 2018 Form 4 filed January 18, 2019
Timothy J. O'Neill Form 3 filed October 5, 2018
Gregory K. Palm Form 4 filed January 19, 2018 Form 4 filed December 28, 2018
John F.W. Rogers Form 4 filed January 19, 2018 Form 4 filed February 27, 2018 Form 4 filed January 18, 2019
Pablo J. Salame Form 4 filed January 19, 2018 Form 4 filed February 2, 2018
Stephen M. Scherr Form 3 filed November 9, 2018
Karen Patton Seymour Form 3 filed January 25, 2018 Form 4 filed January 18, 2019
Sarah E. Smith Form 4 filed January 19, 2018 Form 4 filed January 18, 2019
David M. Solomon Form 4 filed January 31, 2018 Form 4 filed May 16, 2018 Form 4 filed July 20, 2018 Form 4 filed August 3, 2018
John E. Waldron Form 3 filed October 5, 2018
Non-Executive Directors
M. Michele Burns Form 4 filed January 22, 2018 Form 4 filed January 18, 2019
Drew G. Faust Form 3 filed July 6, 2018 Form 4 filed January 18, 2019
Mark Flaherty Form 4 filed January 22, 2018 Form 4 filed January 18, 2019
William W. George Form 4 filed January 22, 2018 Form 4 filed January 18, 2019
James A. Johnson Form 4 filed January 22, 2018 Form 4 filed January 18, 2019
Ellen J. Kullman Form 4 filed January 22, 2018 Form 4 filed January 18, 2019
Lakshmi N. Mittal Form 4 filed January 22, 2018 Form 4 filed January 18, 2019
Adebayo O. Ogunlesi Form 4 filed January 22, 2018 Form 4 filed January 18, 2019
Peter Oppenheimer Form 4 filed January 22, 2018 Form 4 filed January 18, 2019
Jan E. Tighe Form 3 filed December 28, 2018 Form 4 filed January 18, 2019
David A. Viniar Form 4 filed January 22, 2018 Form 4 filed January 18, 2019
Marius (Mark) O. Winkelman Form 4 filed January 22, 2018 Form 4 filed January 18, 2019
