MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Goldman Sachs Group    GS

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP (GS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Goldman Sachs : Section 16 Filings of our Executive Officers and Directors

01/18/2019 | 09:54pm EST

Executive Officers

R. Martin Chavez
Form 4 filed February 2, 2018
Form 4 filed February 9, 2018

Richard J. Gnodde
Form 4 filed January 19, 2018
Form 4 filed January 25, 2018

Dane E. Holmes
Form 4 filed January 19, 2018
Form 4 filed January 18, 2019

Brian J. Lee
Form 4 filed January 19, 2018
Form 4 filed February 23, 2018
Form 4 filed January 18, 2019

Timothy J. O'Neill
Form 3 filed October 5, 2018

Gregory K. Palm
Form 4 filed January 19, 2018
Form 4 filed December 28, 2018

John F.W. Rogers
Form 4 filed January 19, 2018
Form 4 filed February 27, 2018
Form 4 filed January 18, 2019

Pablo J. Salame
Form 4 filed January 19, 2018
Form 4 filed February 2, 2018

Stephen M. Scherr
Form 3 filed November 9, 2018

Karen Patton Seymour
Form 3 filed January 25, 2018
Form 4 filed January 18, 2019

Sarah E. Smith
Form 4 filed January 19, 2018
Form 4 filed January 18, 2019

David M. Solomon
Form 4 filed January 31, 2018
Form 4 filed May 16, 2018
Form 4 filed July 20, 2018
Form 4 filed August 3, 2018

John E. Waldron
Form 3 filed October 5, 2018

Non-Executive Directors

M. Michele Burns
Form 4 filed January 22, 2018
Form 4 filed January 18, 2019

Drew G. Faust
Form 3 filed July 6, 2018
Form 4 filed January 18, 2019

Mark Flaherty
Form 4 filed January 22, 2018
Form 4 filed January 18, 2019

William W. George
Form 4 filed January 22, 2018
Form 4 filed January 18, 2019

James A. Johnson
Form 4 filed January 22, 2018
Form 4 filed January 18, 2019

Ellen J. Kullman
Form 4 filed January 22, 2018
Form 4 filed January 18, 2019

Lakshmi N. Mittal
Form 4 filed January 22, 2018
Form 4 filed January 18, 2019

Adebayo O. Ogunlesi
Form 4 filed January 22, 2018
Form 4 filed January 18, 2019

Peter Oppenheimer
Form 4 filed January 22, 2018
Form 4 filed January 18, 2019

Jan E. Tighe
Form 3 filed December 28, 2018
Form 4 filed January 18, 2019

David A. Viniar
Form 4 filed January 22, 2018
Form 4 filed January 18, 2019

Marius (Mark) O. Winkelman
Form 4 filed January 22, 2018
Form 4 filed January 18, 2019

Disclaimer

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. published this content on 18 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2019 02:53:06 UTC
Latest news on GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP
09:54pGOLDMAN SACHS : Section 16 Filings of our Executive Officers and Directors
PU
08:27aGOLDMAN SACHS : Malaysia open to talks if Goldman pays $7.5 billion, minister sa..
RE
03:48aGOLDMAN SACHS : Malaysian Finance Minister Rejects Goldman Apology on 1MBD
DJ
02:48aGOLDMAN SACHS : Gymboree Prepares to Shut Down
DJ
01/17Volatile market hits Morgan Stanley's trading, wealth management
RE
01/17WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Jump on Hopes of Easing Trade Tensions
DJ
01/17WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Jump on Hopes of Easing Trade Tensions
DJ
01/17GOLDMAN SACHS : Gymboree Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Protection Again -- Upd..
DJ
01/17LAW OFFICES OF HOWARD G. SMITH : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Acti..
BU
01/17WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Jump on Hopes of Easing Trade Tensions
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 36 300 M
EBIT 2019 12 868 M
Net income 2019 9 173 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,72%
P/E ratio 2019 8,16
P/E ratio 2020 7,46
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,04x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,98x
Capitalization 74 056 M
Chart GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP
Duration : Period :
Goldman Sachs Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 227 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Michael Solomon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John E. Waldron President & Chief Operating Officer
Stephen M. Scherr Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James A. Johnson Independent Director
William W. George Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP19.18%74 056
MORGAN STANLEY12.21%73 158
CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION (THE)12.45%63 363
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY9.68%29 950
HUATAI SECURITIES11.23%20 362
NOMURA HOLDINGS INC10.71%14 543
