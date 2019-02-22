Log in
Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs : Section 16 Filings of our Executive Officers and Directors

02/22/2019 | 02:47pm EST

Executive Officers

Dane E. Holmes
Form 4 filed January 18, 2019
Form 4 filed January 25, 2019
Form 4 filed February 22, 2019

Brian J. Lee
Form 4 filed February 23, 2018
Form 4 filed January 18, 2019
Form 4 filed January 25, 2019

Timothy J. O'Neill
Form 3 filed October 5, 2018

Gregory K. Palm
Form 4 filed December 28, 2018

John F.W. Rogers
Form 4 filed February 27, 2018
Form 4 filed January 18, 2019
Form 4 filed January 25, 2019

Stephen M. Scherr
Form 3 filed November 9, 2018
Form 4 filed January 25, 2019

Karen Patton Seymour
Form 4 filed January 18, 2019

Sarah E. Smith
Form 4 filed January 18, 2019
Form 4 filed January 25, 2019

David M. Solomon
Form 4 filed May 16, 2018
Form 4 filed July 20, 2018
Form 4 filed August 3, 2018
Form 4 filed January 25, 2019

John E. Waldron
Form 3 filed October 5, 2018
Form 4 filed January 25, 2019

Non-Executive Directors

M. Michele Burns
Form 4 filed January 18, 2019

Drew G. Faust
Form 3 filed July 6, 2018
Form 4 filed January 18, 2019

Mark Flaherty
Form 4 filed January 18, 2019

William W. George
Form 4 filed January 18, 2019

James A. Johnson
Form 4 filed January 18, 2019

Ellen J. Kullman
Form 4 filed January 18, 2019

Lakshmi N. Mittal
Form 4 filed January 18, 2019

Adebayo O. Ogunlesi
Form 4 filed January 18, 2019

Peter Oppenheimer
Form 4 filed January 18, 2019

Jan E. Tighe
Form 3 filed December 28, 2018
Form 4 filed January 18, 2019

David A. Viniar
Form 4 filed January 18, 2019

Marius (Mark) O. Winkelman
Form 4 filed January 18, 2019

Disclaimer

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. published this content on 22 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2019 19:46:04 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 36 374 M
EBIT 2019 12 373 M
Net income 2019 9 132 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,74%
P/E ratio 2019 8,05
P/E ratio 2020 7,33
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,01x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,95x
Capitalization 73 041 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 228 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Michael Solomon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John E. Waldron President & Chief Operating Officer
Stephen M. Scherr Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James A. Johnson Independent Director
William W. George Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP18.93%73 041
MORGAN STANLEY5.90%72 178
CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION (THE)11.85%61 743
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY27.36%35 127
HUATAI SECURITIES25.62%23 327
CHINA SECURITIES CO LTD71.64%15 299
