Goldman Sachs : Tables Crypto Desk

By Spencer Jakab

Executives at Goldman Sachs are surely familiar with the saying "it takes two to make a market." They are also aware that it actually takes significantly more than two if money is to be made as a middleman.

Back in October, the bank created a stir by announcing that it was exploring a cryptocurrency trading desk. Fans saw it as a sort of vindication after JPMorgan Chase boss James Dimon said weeks earlier that he would fire any of his traders who tried to transact in bitcoin.

Mr. Dimon has since moderated his stance, but on Wednesday, Goldman shifted its position too, scrapping its plan.

Public interest explains why. According to Google trends, it peaked in December, right when the price of bitcoin did, crashing since. The customer is always right, and at the moment there aren't enough of them to bother.

