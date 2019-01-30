Log in
Goldman Sachs Group

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP (GS)
Goldman Sachs : United Natural Foods sues Goldman Sachs, Bank of America over acquisition advice

01/30/2019 | 07:55pm EST
FILE PHOTO: The Goldman Sachs Headquarters building is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York City

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Grocery distributing company United Natural Foods Inc filed a lawsuit on Tuesday against Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Bank of America Merrill Lynch claiming the investment banks put their financial interests ahead of the company's when they advised it on a multi-billion acquisition last year.

United Natural Foods announced plans to acquire distributor Supervalu in July 2018 in a deal valued at $2.9 billion, according to a joint statement on United's website.

United claims in the lawsuit, which was filed in New York state court, that Goldman Sachs committed breach of contract and fraud, and that the firm improperly extracted around $200 million for the advisory and financing services it gave United.

Goldman Sachs spokeswoman Nicole Sharp wrote in an emailed statement that the bank believes the claims have no merit, and the bank plans to "vigorously defend ourselves against these accusations."

Bank of America spokesman Bill Halldin declined to comment.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Sandra Maler)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP 0.99% 202.48 Delayed Quote.19.56%
UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC 2.92% 13.38 Delayed Quote.24.08%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 36 517 M
EBIT 2019 12 783 M
Net income 2019 9 163 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,70%
P/E ratio 2019 8,19
P/E ratio 2020 7,48
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,04x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,98x
Capitalization 74 581 M
Chart GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP
Duration : Period :
Goldman Sachs Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 227 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Michael Solomon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John E. Waldron President & Chief Operating Officer
Stephen M. Scherr Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James A. Johnson Independent Director
William W. George Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP19.56%74 581
MORGAN STANLEY7.57%73 089
CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION (THE)14.42%64 444
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY13.05%31 081
HUATAI SECURITIES18.15%21 744
NOMURA HOLDINGS INC7.10%14 131
