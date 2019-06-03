Log in
Goldman Sachs : arm to buy Capital Vision Services

06/03/2019 | 06:13am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The ticker symbol and logo for Goldman Sachs on a screen on the floor at the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc said on Monday that West Street Capital Partners VII, a fund managed by the company's merchant banking unit, will acquire Capital Vision Services LP, to bolster their portfolio in the healthcare services sector.

The fund will buy Capital Vision, which manages MyEyeDr. optometry centers, from private equity firm Altas Partners LP and Canadian pension fund Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, Goldman Sachs said.

Goldman did not reveal terms of the deal, which was earlier reported by the Wall Street Journal. The paper said it was valued it at $2.7 billion, including debt.

Capital Vision supports independent optometrists and practices affiliated with the optometry practice management company MyEyeDr.

The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of 2019, Goldman Sachs said.

(Reporting by Rishika Chatterjee in Bengaluru; editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

