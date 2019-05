"We are developing a digitally empowered mass affluent capability, that will leverage our Marcus platform and customer base," said Waldron, speaking at a bank conference in New York. "We envision an advisor-led and digitally empowered offering tailored to clients across the spectrum of wealth."

He did not give a timeline for the roll out of the product.

(This story corrects quote to reflect Waldron said Marcus, not markets)

(Reporting By Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)