Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Goldman Sachs Group    GS

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP

(GS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Goldman Sachs combining its private-investing units: WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/16/2019 | 05:57pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Goldman Sachs company logo is seen in the company's space on the floor of the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - Wall Street bank Goldman Sachs Group Inc is combining its private-investing arms, with the resulting new division to have about $140 billion in assets, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The bank is looking to combine four different units that invest in private companies, real estate and other hard-to-access deals, according to the report.

Goldman said it had no comment.

The core of the new division will be its existing merchant-banking unit, which has about $100 billion invested in private assets, according to the report.

Joining that unit will be the "special situations group," which the newspaper described as an opportunistic portfolio of about $30 billion, along with Goldman's strategic investing group that makes smaller bets on financial technology startups.

Both groups are currently part of the company's trading division and invest Goldman's own money.

The new unit will also include private-equity and real-estate groups that are now part of the bank's asset-management division and invest clients' money, the Journal said.

The company is also planning to raise new funds, particularly in real estate, and may do a fundraising this year for a real-estate equity fund, its first since the financial crisis, according to the report.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall and Daniel Wallis)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP
05:57pGOLDMAN SACHS COMBINING ITS PRIVATE- : Wsj
RE
05:00pGOLDMAN SACHS : combining its private-investing units - WSJ
RE
02:36pGOLDMAN SACHS : skeptical of 'insurance' U.S. rate cuts from Fed
RE
06/14HSBC Boosts Role as Saudi Banker -- WSJ
DJ
06/12GOLDMAN SACHS : Form 8-K - Wednesday, June 12, 2019
PU
06/12GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
06/12JPMorgan Poaches Goldman Sachs Banker for New Germany M&A Head
DJ
06/11GOLDMAN SACHS : Ex-Goldman Banker Sentenced for Insider Trading
DJ
06/11GOLDMAN SACHS CEO : Tariffs for political agenda can impact markets - CNBC
RE
06/11GOLDMAN SACHS : Britain's Saga links up with Goldman to tap over-50s savings
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 35 279 M
EBIT 2019 12 413 M
Net income 2019 8 764 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,80%
P/E ratio 2019 8,12
P/E ratio 2020 7,36
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,97x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,90x
Capitalization 69 440 M
Chart GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP
Duration : Period :
Goldman Sachs Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 229 $
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Michael Solomon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John E. Waldron President & Chief Operating Officer
Stephen M. Scherr Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James A. Johnson Independent Director
William W. George Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP14.73%67 018
MORGAN STANLEY8.00%68 517
CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION (THE)2.00%55 576
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY29.04%32 858
CHINA SECURITIES CO LTD133.07%22 157
HUATAI SECURITIES19.01%20 492
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About