Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Goldman Sachs Group    GS

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP

(GS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Goldman Sachs : fined £34 million by UK watchdog for reporting failures

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/28/2019 | 06:55am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A sign is displayed in the reception of Goldman Sachs in Sydney

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's markets watchdog said on Thursday it had fined Goldman Sachs International a record 34.3 million pounds for failing to provide accurate reporting of transactions over a decade.

"These were serious and prolonged failures," said Mark Steward, the Financial Conduct Authority's executive director of enforcement and market oversight.

Goldman agreed to resolve the case speedily, thus qualifying for a 30 percent discount to avoid a fine of 49 million pounds.

"We are pleased to have resolved this legacy matter. We dealt with the issues proactively at the time and have made significant investments across the period to develop and enhance our reporting procedures," the U.S. investment bank said.

The FCA said that Goldman is the 14th financial firm to be fined for transaction reporting failures under the European Union securities law known as MiFID.

Last week it fined Swiss bank UBS 27.6 million pounds, at the time the highest penalty to date.

Accurate data on trades are essential for regulators to monitor for market abuses and combat financial crime, the FCA said, adding that between 2007 and 2017, Goldman made more than 220 million errors in its transaction reporting.

"The FCA also found that GSI failed to take reasonable care to organise and control its affairs responsibly and effectively in respect of its transaction reporting," the FCA said.

(Reporting by Huw Jones, Editing by Iain Withers and Alexander Smith)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP
07:01aEXCLUSIVE : EU risks 'trade war' with Malaysia over palm oil - Mahathir
RE
06:55aGOLDMAN SACHS : fined £34 million by UK watchdog for reporting failures
RE
06:53aGOLDMAN SACHS : fined $45 million by UK watchdog for reporting failures
RE
06:38aGOLDMAN SACHS : UK Financial Regulator Fines Goldman Sachs GBP34.3 Million Over ..
DJ
02:11aBANK OF NEW YORK MELLON : Compliance officers wary of switch to 'Wild West' cryp..
RE
03/27GOLDMAN SACHS : Cook is paving a trail of mediocrity with newly revealed subscri..
AQ
03/26APPLE : Goldman's Apple pairing furthers bank's mass-market ambitions
RE
03/26WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks End Higher
DJ
03/26WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks End Higher
DJ
03/26GOLDMAN SACHS : A First for Tecsew
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 36 225 M
EBIT 2019 12 274 M
Net income 2019 9 077 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,80%
P/E ratio 2019 7,88
P/E ratio 2020 7,15
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,92x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,86x
Capitalization 69 696 M
Chart GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP
Duration : Period :
Goldman Sachs Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 229 $
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Michael Solomon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John E. Waldron President & Chief Operating Officer
Stephen M. Scherr Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James A. Johnson Independent Director
William W. George Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP13.76%69 696
MORGAN STANLEY4.34%71 564
CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION (THE)0.92%56 715
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY43.10%38 558
CHINA SECURITIES CO LTD176.58%24 539
HUATAI SECURITIES29.57%23 651
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.