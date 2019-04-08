Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Goldman Sachs Group    GS

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP

(GS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Goldman Sachs' : investment bank consumer, retail group head to step down

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/08/2019 | 10:21am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A view of the Goldman Sachs stall on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc's global head of the investment bank's consumer and retail group, Rob Sweeney, will step down at the end of April, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Stephan Feldgoise, co-head of mergers and acquisitions in the Americas, will replace Sweeney as head of the investment banking team, which advises consumer facing-companies.

Sweeney is leaving to join an unnamed private equity firm, according to a source familiar with his plans.

Under Sweeney's leadership, Goldman's consumer and retail group ranked No. 1 in several global league tables last year.

He advised General Mills Inc on its 2018 acquisition of Blue Buffalo and Yum! Brands Inc on the separation of its China business. He also led the initial public offerings for Under Armour Inc, Lululemon Athletica Inc and Canada Goose Holdings.

Feldgoise, who will maintain his current duties as co-head of mergers and acquisitions in the Americas, will be tasked with keeping the global consumer and retail group at No. 1, deepening client relationships and developing a global team, according to the memo signed by the heads of the investment bank, Gregg Lemkau, Dan Dees and Marc Nachmann.

Feldgoise is known for his work advising on the merger of U.S. drugstore chain Walgreens with the European group Alliance Boots Holdings Ltd. He also advised on Westlake Chemical Corp's 2016 acquisition of Axiall Corp and Tesoro Corp's $4.1 billion purchase of Western Refining Inc.

Feldgoise, who joined Goldman Sachs in 1997, was previously a senior member of the consumer retail group. As leader of the group, he will also join the investment banking division's executive committee.

(Reporting By Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by David Gregorio and Steve Orlofsky)

By Elizabeth Dilts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP
10:21aGOLDMAN SACHS' : investment bank consumer, retail group head to step down
RE
04/07WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett urges Wells Fargo to look beyond Wall Street for..
RE
04/07Warren Buffett urges Wells Fargo to look beyond Wall Street for next CEO
RE
04/06GOLDMAN SACHS : New Player Vies for Bonds
DJ
04/06Big banks to report first quarter results with lowered expectations
RE
04/05Apple Music's U.S. subscriber count overtakes Spotify
RE
04/05GOLDMAN SACHS : Jane Street Challenges Wall Street
DJ
04/04GOLDMAN SACHS : SoftBank is said to hire 10 mainly from Goldman for investments
AQ
04/04GOLDMAN SACHS : SoftBank is said to hire 10 mainly from Goldman for investments
AQ
04/03GOLDMAN SACHS : Hired to Help Citrix Systems Explore Sale -NY Post
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 35 853 M
EBIT 2019 11 991 M
Net income 2019 8 909 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,69%
P/E ratio 2019 8,55
P/E ratio 2020 7,68
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,07x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,99x
Capitalization 74 226 M
Chart GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP
Duration : Period :
Goldman Sachs Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 229 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Michael Solomon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John E. Waldron President & Chief Operating Officer
Stephen M. Scherr Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James A. Johnson Independent Director
William W. George Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP21.15%74 226
MORGAN STANLEY13.24%76 725
CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION (THE)7.27%59 440
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY62.40%43 707
HUATAI SECURITIES45.80%26 611
CHINA SECURITIES CO LTD196.33%25 693
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About