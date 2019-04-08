Goldman Sachs' : investment bank consumer, retail group head to step down

Stephan Feldgoise, co-head of mergers and acquisitions in the Americas, will replace Sweeney as head of the investment banking team, which advises consumer facing-companies.

Sweeney is leaving to join an unnamed private equity firm, according to a source familiar with his plans.

Under Sweeney's leadership, Goldman's consumer and retail group ranked No. 1 in several global league tables last year.

He advised General Mills Inc on its 2018 acquisition of Blue Buffalo and Yum! Brands Inc on the separation of its China business. He also led the initial public offerings for Under Armour Inc, Lululemon Athletica Inc and Canada Goose Holdings.

Feldgoise, who will maintain his current duties as co-head of mergers and acquisitions in the Americas, will be tasked with keeping the global consumer and retail group at No. 1, deepening client relationships and developing a global team, according to the memo signed by the heads of the investment bank, Gregg Lemkau, Dan Dees and Marc Nachmann.

Feldgoise is known for his work advising on the merger of U.S. drugstore chain Walgreens with the European group Alliance Boots Holdings Ltd. He also advised on Westlake Chemical Corp's 2016 acquisition of Axiall Corp and Tesoro Corp's $4.1 billion purchase of Western Refining Inc.

Feldgoise, who joined Goldman Sachs in 1997, was previously a senior member of the consumer retail group. As leader of the group, he will also join the investment banking division's executive committee.

By Elizabeth Dilts

By Elizabeth Dilts