MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Goldman Sachs Group    GS

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP (GS)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 09/17 08:19:38 pm
227.76 USD   -0.65%
Goldman Sachs : names Tim O'Neill as vice-chairman - memo

09/17/2018 | 07:53pm CEST

(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc named Tim O'Neill as its vice-chairman, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters, the latest top-level appointment ahead of David Solomon taking charge as chief executive officer of the Wall Street bank.

The appointment on Monday comes four days after Stephen Scherr was named as the bank's chief financial officer.

O'Neill, who joined Goldman in 1985 and became a partner in 1990, most recently was the co-head of the bank's investment management division.

Richard Gnodde, vice-chairman of the firm and chief executive officer of Goldman Sachs International, will also expand his responsibilities in Europe, the Middle East and Africa to include operations of the bank outside of North America, the memo said.

Gnodde, who joined Goldman in 1987, has spent almost 30 years in the investment banking division.

(Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 36 500 M
EBIT 2018 12 985 M
Net income 2018 9 726 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,39%
P/E ratio 2018 9,28
P/E ratio 2019 9,05
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,37x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,34x
Capitalization 86 551 M
Chart GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP
Duration : Period :
Goldman Sachs Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 272 $
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lloyd Craig Blankfein Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David Michael Solomon President & Chief Operating Officer
Ramon Martin Chavez Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James A. Johnson Independent Director
William W. George Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP-10.02%86 551
MORGAN STANLEY-8.16%84 081
CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION (THE)-0.41%69 120
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY-13.37%26 270
NOMURA HOLDINGS INC-22.80%16 983
HUATAI SECURITIES-15.82%16 095
