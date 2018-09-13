Goldman Sachs : names new operating chief, finance head in executive shakeup

Log in
09/13/2018 | 07:20pm CEST
The logo of Goldman Sachs is displayed in their office located in Sydney

(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc on Thursday announced its biggest management shakeup since naming David Solomon as Chief Executive Officer Lloyd Blankfein's successor.

Long-term insider John Waldron will take over as president and chief operating officer. Waldron, who currently runs investing banking, will become Solomon's No.2 when he takes the CEO role in October.

Stephen Scherr will replace Martin Chavez as chief financial officer. Scherr, who has been with the bank for more than two decades, will take over on Nov. 5. (https://bit.ly/2MrpEda)

Chavez will become vice chairman and co-head of the securities division, the company said.

Analyst Stephen Biggar of Argus Research was surprised by the announcement, but said Solomon was trying to put together his team.

"It is unexpected. But the timing kind of says the story."

The bank, once considered the most savvy Wall Street trading house, has suffered because of tougher regulation since the 2007-2009 financial crisis and low market volatility crimping revenues.

In its latest reported results, the bank lagged rivals such as JPMorgan Chase & Co, Citigroup Inc and Bank of America Corp in equity trading.

On a call with analysts after the results, executives, including Chavez, were pressed for details on the bank's strategy and disclosures on new businesses.

"John and Stephen will work closely with me to develop and execute our strategy, grow our client franchise, ensure strong risk and capital management and safeguard our unique culture," said Solomon.

Shares of the bank were nearly flat in afternoon trading. The stock has been the worst performer among the top six U.S. banks.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal and Sweta Singh in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Diptendu Lahiri; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 36 500 M
EBIT 2018 12 996 M
Net income 2018 9 726 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,40%
P/E ratio 2018 9,23
P/E ratio 2019 9,01
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,36x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,33x
Capitalization 86 139 M
Chart GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP
Duration : Period :
Goldman Sachs Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 272 $
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lloyd Craig Blankfein Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David Michael Solomon President & Chief Operating Officer
Ramon Martin Chavez Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James A. Johnson Independent Director
William W. George Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP-10.45%86 139
MORGAN STANLEY-9.51%82 843
CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION (THE)-1.28%68 512
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY-14.25%25 981
NOMURA HOLDINGS INC-24.48%16 707
HUATAI SECURITIES-15.18%16 181
