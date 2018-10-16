Log in
Goldman Sachs : profit beats on higher equity trading, investment banking

10/16/2018 | 02:15pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: The Goldman Sachs company logo is seen in the company's space on the floor of the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday, driven by its equities trading and investment banking businesses that offset weakness in bond trading.

This is Goldman's last quarterly results under Lloyd Blankfein, who led the company as chief executive for 12 years before handing over the reins to David Solomon in October.

The bank said fixed income, currency and commodity trading revenue fell 10 percent to $1.31 billion.

Goldman is typically more sensitive to swings in market volatility than its peers because its large trading business overshadows its other banking units.

Revenue from equities trading rose 8 percent to $1.79 billion. At Morgan Stanley, Goldman's traditional rival, revenue from equity trading rose 6 percent, while bond trading rose marginally.

Revenue from Goldman's investment banking business rose 10.2 percent, while its overall net revenue rose 3.8 percent to $8.65 billion.

Net earnings attributable to common shareholders rose to $2.45 billion, or $6.28 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $2.04 billion, or $5.02 per share.

Analysts on average were looking for $5.38 per share, according to I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Anil D'Silva)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP 0.63% 215.22 Delayed Quote.-15.52%
MORGAN STANLEY 0.09% 43.47 Delayed Quote.-17.15%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 36 402 M
EBIT 2018 12 883 M
Net income 2018 9 658 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,48%
P/E ratio 2018 8,72
P/E ratio 2019 8,51
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,22x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,19x
Capitalization 80 748 M
Chart GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP
Duration : Period :
Goldman Sachs Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 272 $
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Michael Solomon Chief Executive Officer
John E. Waldron President & Chief Operating Officer
Lloyd Craig Blankfein Chairman
Ramon Martin Chavez Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James A. Johnson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP-15.52%80 748
MORGAN STANLEY-17.15%75 776
CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION (THE)-4.59%66 216
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY-17.02%24 808
NOMURA HOLDINGS INC-21.55%17 252
HUATAI SECURITIES-18.48%15 627
