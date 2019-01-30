Log in
Goldman Sachs : to Present at the Credit Suisse 20th Annual Financial Services Forum

01/30/2019 | 10:14am EST

NEW YORK, January 30, 2019 - The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) today announces that David M. Solomon, Chairman and CEO, is scheduled to present at the Credit Suisse 20th Annual Financial Services Forum in Key Biscayne, Florida, on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. (ET).

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of our web site at http://www.goldmansachs.com/investor-relations. For those unable to listen to the live audio webcast, a replay will be available on our web site shortly after the event.

Please direct any questions regarding obtaining access to the webcast to Goldman Sachs Investor Relations via email at gs-investor-relations@gs.com.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is a leading global investment banking, securities and investment management firm that provides a wide range of financial services to a substantial and diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. Founded in 1869, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices in all major financial centers around the world.

# # #

Media Contact:
Jake Siewert
Tel: +1 212 902 5400

Investor Contact:
Heather Kennedy Miner
Tel: +1 212 902 0300

Disclaimer

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. published this content on 30 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2019 15:13:06 UTC
