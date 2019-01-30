Goldman Sachs : to Present at the Credit Suisse 20th Annual Financial Services Forum

NEW YORK, January 30, 2019 - The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) today announces that David M. Solomon, Chairman and CEO, is scheduled to present at the Credit Suisse 20th Annual Financial Services Forum in Key Biscayne, Florida, on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. (ET).

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of our web site at http://www.goldmansachs.com/investor-relations. For those unable to listen to the live audio webcast, a replay will be available on our web site shortly after the event.

Please direct any questions regarding obtaining access to the webcast to Goldman Sachs Investor Relations via email at gs-investor-relations@gs.com.

