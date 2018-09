--Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) will promote Dan Dees to co-chief of its investment-banking arm, Bloomberg News reported Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

--Mr. Dees, who joined in Goldman in 1992, is now co-head of the technology, media and telecom group.

--Last week, investment banking co-chief John Waldron was named Goldman's president and chief operating officer, effective Oct. 1.

