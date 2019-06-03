Goldman Sachs to buy Capital Vision Services in $2.7 billion deal: WSJ

The deal is expected to be announced on Monday, WSJ said citing people familiar with the matter.

Goldman Sachs will buy Capital Vision from private equity firm Altas Partners LP and Canadian pension fund Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec.

Capital Vision supports independent optometrists and practices affiliated with the optometry practice management company MyEyeDr.

Goldman Sachs and Capital Vision were not immediately available for comment on the report.

(Reporting by Rishika Chatterjee in Bengaluru; editing by Gopakumar Warrier)