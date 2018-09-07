How Banks Lost the Battle for Power on Wall Street

By Liz Hoffman

Catch him in an unguarded moment, and Lloyd Blankfein will tell you his biggest strategic regret in 12 years running Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

It isn't the mortgage trades that invited public wrath or the congressional testimony that fanned the flames, although there are things he would do differently on both fronts. It is a missed deal.

In 2009, Goldman was outbid for an index-funds business that Barclays PLC, the British bank, was selling. Called iShares, it was a leading player in a fast-growing but still unproven business: passive investing, which doesn't try to beat the market but simply match its returns.

Instead, iShares was sold to BlackRock Inc., where it became the backbone of what is today a $6.3 trillion empire, the largest asset manager in the world.

That deal, more than any other struck during the financial crisis, captures the shift that has reshaped Wall Street in the decade since. Profits, assets and influence have moved from investment banks such as Goldman to money-management giants such as BlackRock and Vanguard Group Inc.

These firms were once sleepy clients of Wall Street. Today they are its power brokers, directing huge flows of capital and capturing the lion's share of the finance industry's fees.

In 2009, BlackRock faced criticism that it had overpaid for iShares. Today investment bankers and traders speak privately about needing to "feed the Fink" -- to ensure that the firm, run since its 1988 founding by former bond trader Laurence Fink, receives sufficient fees and attention, given its clout.

Assets at BlackRock, Vanguard, State Street Inc. and Fidelity Investments have doubled since 2009, to $16.5 trillion. Vanguard, based in the Philadelphia suburb of Malvern, Pa. (population: 3,400), brought in $1 billion a day of new money last year.

Meanwhile, the country's 10 largest banks in 2007 are 6% smaller today.

It is a remarkable power shift between Wall Street's two camps: "sell-side" banks and their "buy-side" clients. Banks, which act as trading partner, lender and custodian, once firmly held the upper hand. They built complex securities -- at times foisting them on unsophisticated investors, courts would later find -- and charged high fees that they amplified with debt.

In the decade since the crisis, the pendulum has swung the other direction. Washington forced banks to get smaller and safer. The government flooded the economy with money, which acted as a financial lubricant, pushing markets higher and smoothing out the swings that Wall Street traders had once exploited for profit.

Meanwhile, low interest rates discouraged saving and incentivized a generation of scrimpers to invest in the market. When they did, they opted for the low-cost index funds rolling out at Vanguard and others on the buy side, which promised to capture the gains from a steadily rising stock market while charging fees that were near zero.

That shift appears to tell a reassuring story, as staid asset managers -- some of them run for the benefit of private investors or mutual fund-holders, rather than profit-hungry public shareholders -- dethrone the banks whose casino culture brought the economy to the brink of collapse

But "financial risk hasn't gone away," said Michael Silva, a former bank examiner at the Federal Reserve now at DLA Piper, a law firm. "All the risk that has come out of the banks just went somewhere else."

Giant asset managers, he said, share some similarities to the investment banks of the 2000s -- "not as well understood by the market or regulators as they should be."

The market got a glimpse of those potential risks on Aug. 24, 2015. Fears of a downturn in the Chinese economy hit U.S. markets. Trading in many index funds was halted as stocks whipsawed. For a few hours, wide gaps opened up between the price of these funds' units and the prices of the basket of stocks they are meant to track, leaving investors holding the bag and suggesting that passive products are more complicated than they had been billed.

And that's just in U.S. stocks. Elsewhere, money managers have plowed billions of dollars into new products that wrap risky investments, such low-rated corporate debt, into instruments that imitate stocks. Known as "liquid alternatives," these funds are traded on exchanges and redeemable for cash daily.

More than $220 billion as of March was invested in such products, which haven't yet been tested in a prolonged downturn, according to Morningstar. Smaller tests haven't been entirely reassuring. During a December 2015 hiccup in the bond market, a $789 million fund run by Third Avenue Management LLC, packed with junk-rated debt, barred customers from withdrawing their money, saying it couldn't meet redemptions without selling assets at fire-sale prices. The fund is being wound down.

Some experts worry that when the next bout of turmoil hits, the concentration of assets at the biggest money managers will deepen the rout as everyone rushes for the exits. Unlike the largest banks, which since 2009 have submitted to annual Federal Reserve "stress tests" validating their soundness, asset managers haven't been subject to poking and prodding aimed at making sure they'll hold up in good times and bad.

"We are unlikely to have another banking crisis," Mr. Silva, the former Fed examiner, said. "But we are still as vulnerable -- if not more so -- to a financial crisis."

The financial sector as a whole hasn't shrunk since 2008. In fact, the pie is growing: Revenues across the industry have grown by 26% since 2006, to $671 billion last year, according to Boston Consulting Group.

Banks' share of that is shrinking, though, to one-third in 2017 from one-half in 2006, according to BCG. The proportion earned by money managers such as BlackRock rose to 49% from 39% over that period, and is now the largest single chunk. Exchanges and financial-technology firms have also gained at banks' expense.

Even inside Wall Street banks, the axis has shifted toward steadier buy-side businesses. Morgan Stanley and Bank of America Corp. have embraced retail, charging individual clients fees of as much as 1% to invest their wealth -- asset-management writ small. Citigroup Inc. in August reorganized its consumer business around a U.S. strategy that will emphasize wealth and asset management.

At Goldman, the firm's asset-management arm accounts for 19% of firmwide revenue, compared to 10% in 2007. The trading division's share has slipped from 65% to 37% over that period.

And nearly a decade after missing out on iShares, Goldman is building its own passive index-funds business from scratch to compete. It has gathered $10 billion since the effort began in 2015. Over the same period, BlackRock added $1.2 trillion.

