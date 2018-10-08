How to Find Decent Yields on Savings -- Journal Report

By Eric Uhlfelder

If you haven't checked in a while, yields on savings accounts at the big money-center banks have barely budged since the financial crisis -- still generally below 0.2%.

But many investors may wrongly assume there are no better yields to be had in safe and liquid fixed-income products. There are.

"It's not hard to find quality, liquid alternatives that are paying 1.6% to 1.8%," says Ron Weiner, a partner and managing director of RDM Financial Group (at HighTower Advisors), a financial advisory firm with $880 million of assets under management. "Further," he adds, "the more one can earn with cash, the less risk an investor then must take to achieve, say, a targeted return of 6% to 8% on one's entire portfolio."

The problem is that with many customers at large, brand-name institutions bundling their banking services -- including direct deposits from their jobs that can build up savings -- there is a habit of accepting the status quo. But this can be costly now that interest rates are finally rising off their historic lows.

Mr. Weiner says that even many high-net-worth individuals, who tend to build up cash positions, aren't aware of substantially higher cash yields that are now available.

Simple ways

There are three ways to realize higher yields on liquid accounts that one should always maintain to pay bills, meet unexpected expenses and store profits swept out of the market. One is to set up savings accounts at smaller local banks; a second is funding online savings accounts at solid financial institutions; and the third is allocating cash into money-market mutual funds.

According to Ari Socolow, who owns and manages the website BestCashCow.com -- a clearinghouse of what banks across the country are paying on savings -- smaller, local institutions and big-name online savings accounts have tended to pass on rising rates to their customers to help attract assets.

In the New York metropolitan area, Apple Bank for Savings is paying a tidy 1.6% on accounts holding $2,500 or more. And Mr. Socolow says there are even better rates available in large cities across the country. Investors are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. up to $250,000.

Short-term CDs are also a source of quality yields. But be mindful of the difference between bank-issued versus brokerage-issued CDs. At large national banks, CDs frequently pay only modest yields. Currently, a three-month CD offered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. is yielding just 0.02%. But brokerages like Morgan Stanley also offer a three-month CD paying 2%, distributed through large banks like Chase.

Online savings accounts have been around for years, having received a boost in the aftermath of the financial crisis when financial institutions petitioned for bank status to help rebuild their capital base. Big familiar names include American Express National Bank, Marcus (the online savings account of Goldman Sachs) and Barclays Bank, all of which are paying 1.9%.

An old alternative

Before the financial crisis, money-market mutual funds typically paid more than savings accounts. But with the adoption of stricter rules on money markets, including repricing of shares below their par value (typically $1) if the prices of underlying investments decline, such money-markets products have become less visible. But they still exist.

According to Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate.com, which tracks yields of various financial products, banks' own money markets at large institutions basically yield the same as their savings yields. Still, for investors who want to maintain assets in existing brokerage accounts, mutual-fund versions of money markets yield much more than their bank versions and offer one-day liquidity. Put in an order to sell and you get the money the next day. Investors aren't FDIC-insured, but Mr. McBride says investing in such products offered by well-established financial-management firms is fairly secure, because these institutions "will move heaven and earth to preserve the $1 NAV on their retail money funds, since they would suffer significant reputational risk and loss of assets to competitors if they ever 'broke the buck.' "

Morningstar scanned its database of more than 1,000 money-market mutual funds for The Wall Street Journal. The Journal then sorted this list by those managing at least $100 million, having been in business for at least five years, and requiring a minimum investment of no more than $3,000.

Based on trailing seven-day yield (as of the end of August), the top 10 money markets were paying between 1.85% and 2.11%. These are offerings of well-established asset managers, including Vanguard, Invesco, Schwab and Alliance Bernstein.

A better mind-set

While some customers may balk at making an effort to earn an extra percentage point or two, Mr. Socolow thinks there is more at stake. He believes this is a matter of improving one's mind-set, focused on all the ways capital leaks and unnecessarily underperforms throughout one's portfolio.

"Plugging these holes can collectively add up over the long run without increasing risk," Mr. Socolow says.

And you don't need to give up an account and services of a large bank you may have been at for years. It's easy to set up wiring instructions to shuttle cash back and forth between banks and brokerages to get the best of all worlds.

Mr. Uhlfelder writes about global capital markets from New York. He can be reached at reports@wsj.com.