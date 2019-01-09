Log in
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Investors (GS)

01/09/2019 | 08:48pm EST

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. investors (“Goldman Sachs” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GS) concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws. Investors with losses exceeding $1 million are encouraged to contact the firm.

According to data gathered by Bloomberg in 2016, Goldman Sachs has been involved in “$18.8 billion of Malaysian mergers and acquisitions over the past five years, making it the top foreign adviser with a 20.5[%] market share.” The business Goldman Sachs’ was involved in Malaysia included raising funds for 1Malaysia Development Berhad (“1MDB”), a Malaysian state-owned investment fund set up in 2009 initially to establish financing for economic and infrastructure deals throughout Malaysia.

As of early 2015, 1MDB has been subject to international criminal and regulatory investigations for potential fraud and money laundering linked to missing payments of $11 billion owed to banks and bondholders. Investigational articles published by the Wall Street Journal throughout 2015 detailed how money was funded from 1MDB to Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak’s 2013 election campaign, with further investigation tracing close to $700 million in deposits in personal bank accounts believe to be held by Najib Razak. Following this investigation, the U.S. Department of Justice implicated two formed Goldman Sachs managing directors along with high-level 1MDB officials and associates for misappropriation of an estimated $4.5 billion from 1MDB between 2009 and 2014.

If you purchased Goldman Sachs securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


Financials ($)
Sales 2018 36 114 M
EBIT 2018 12 795 M
Net income 2018 9 746 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,81%
P/E ratio 2018 7,06
P/E ratio 2019 6,97
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,81x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,80x
Capitalization 65 475 M
Technical analysis trends GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 238 $
Spread / Average Target 36%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Michael Solomon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John E. Waldron President & Chief Operating Officer
Stephen M. Scherr Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James A. Johnson Independent Director
William W. George Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP4.98%65 475
MORGAN STANLEY5.20%71 748
CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION (THE)4.21%57 718
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY0.00%27 112
HUATAI SECURITIES9.57%19 844
NOMURA HOLDINGS INC5.62%13 928
