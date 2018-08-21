Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Goldman Sachs Group    GS

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP (GS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Morgan Stanley halts research coverage of Tesla, shares rise

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2018 | 09:01pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: A Tesla sales and service center in Costa Mesa California

(Reuters) - Brokerage Morgan Stanley has suspended equity coverage on Tesla Inc, hinting that the U.S. bank may be doing business directly with the company as it explores options to go private, pushing the electric carmaker's shares up as much as 5 percent on Tuesday.

Morgan Stanley's move comes a week after Goldman Sachs Group Inc stopped its coverage of Tesla last week shortly before confirming it was acting as a financial adviser on a matter related to the automaker.

Morgan Stanley's website showed Tesla had been moved to "Not Rated" from "Equal-weight" on Tuesday without providing further details on the reason for dropping coverage.

Shares of Palo Alto, California-based Tesla rose to a high of $324.79 on Tuesday, bouncing off a three-month low on Monday when JP Morgan slashed its price target on the company by $113 and said it believed Chief Executive Elon Musk had not secured funding for taking Tesla private.

Musk had tweeted early last week that he was working with buyout firm Silver Lake and investment bank Goldman Sachs as advisers in his efforts to secure tens of billions of dollars in funding and take the car maker private.

Morgan Stanley declined to comment, while Tesla did not respond to a request for comment.

Norway's wealth fund, a Tesla investor, said on Tuesday that its rules would allow it to stay on as an investor in the carmaker if it delists from the Nasdaq exchange.

Musk has given no details of funding since saying in a blog on Tesla's website a week ago that he was in discussions with Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund and other potential backers but that financing was not yet nailed down.

His tweet earlier this month that he was considering taking Tesla private and that he had secured funding prompted investor lawsuits as well as an investigation by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Musk, a prolific Twitter user with 22.4 million followers, deleted his Instagram account, which had about 8 million followers.

"Instagram is so thirsty, yet gives you Death by Water," Musk said in response to a tweet asking why he had deleted his account.

Musk has been criticized for his erratic behavior on social media, with some investors urging him to refrain from making controversial comments.

(Reporting by Sonam Rai and Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru, Liana Baker in New York; editing by Patrick Graham and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP 1.36% 238.9098 Delayed Quote.-8.39%
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY 0.89% 115.645 Delayed Quote.7.32%
MORGAN STANLEY 0.83% 48.69 Delayed Quote.-7.81%
TESLA 3.16% 317.9 Delayed Quote.-0.93%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP
09:01pMorgan Stanley halts research coverage of Tesla, shares rise
RE
07:11aPADDY POWER BETFAIR : completes first part of share buybacks
AQ
08/19GOLDMAN SACHS : Faces Losses on Venezuelan Bond Deal That Drew Criticism -- Upda..
DJ
08/19GOLDMAN SACHS : Faces Losses on Venezuelan Bond Deal That Drew Criticism -- Upda..
DJ
08/19GOLDMAN SACHS : Faces Losses on Venezuelan Bond Deal That Drew Criticism
DJ
08/18GOLDMAN SACHS : Announces $1.5.Billion First Close of Cooperation Fund
AQ
08/17GOLDMAN SACHS : faces U.K. probe over reporting practices – Bloomberg
AQ
08/17GOLDMAN FACES U.K. PROBE OVER REPORT : Bloomberg
RE
08/17GOLDMAN SACHS : faces U.K. probe over reporting practices - Bloomberg
RE
08/17GOLDMAN SACHS : Announces $1.5.Billion First Close of the Cooperation Fund
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
12:07pINCREASE IN PROPERTY INVESTORS TURNE : Wsj 
09:08aBarclays hires Justin Brickwood to overhaul markets electronics offerings 
08/15Turkey Fires Back With Tariffs (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
08/15WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Turkey Fires Back With Tariffs 
08/15Tracking Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Portfolio - Q2 2018 Update 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 36 557 M
EBIT 2018 12 990 M
Net income 2018 9 732 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,35%
P/E ratio 2018 9,50
P/E ratio 2019 9,38
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,41x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,40x
Capitalization 88 114 M
Chart GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP
Duration : Period :
Goldman Sachs Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 272 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lloyd Craig Blankfein Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David Michael Solomon President & Chief Operating Officer
Ramon Martin Chavez Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James A. Johnson Independent Director
William W. George Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP-8.39%88 114
MORGAN STANLEY-7.81%84 395
CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION (THE)-0.91%68 769
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY-11.22%27 288
HUATAI SECURITIES-12.57%17 036
NOMURA HOLDINGS INC-24.98%16 802
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.