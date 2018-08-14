Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Goldman Sachs Group    GS

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP (GS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Tesla forms three-member panel to decide on any Musk proposal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2018 | 06:34pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: A Tesla sales and service center in Costa Mesa California

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc named a special committee of three directors on Tuesday to evaluate possibly taking the electric carmaker private, although it said it had yet to see a firm offer from the company's chief executive, Elon Musk.

The committee will be tasked with evaluating Musk's proposal, should it materialize. The Silicon Valley billionaire last week said on Twitter he wants to take Tesla private at $420 a share, valuing it at $72 billion, and that funding was "secured."

That earlier tweet triggered investor lawsuits and an investigation by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission into the accuracy of his statement, according to multiple media reports.

Musk on Monday gave his most detailed vision of how a take-private deal could work, but shares ended flat, indicating investor skepticism.

The shares were flat at $356.29 on Tuesday.

Musk said Monday he had held talks with a Saudi sovereign fund on a buyout that would take Tesla off the Nasdaq exchange - an extraordinary move for what is now the United States' most valuable automaker. Tesla has a market capitalization of $60 billion, bigger than Detroit rivals General Motors Co or Ford Motor Co, who produce far more cars.

The company said in the statement the special committee has the authority to take any action on behalf of the board to evaluate and negotiate a potential transaction and alternatives to any transaction proposed by Musk.

Tuesday's announcement means three members of Tesla's board will now weigh whether it is advisable - or even feasible - to pursue what could be the biggest-ever go-private deal, and they are doing so before receiving a formal proposal from the CEO.

"The special committee has not yet received a formal proposal from Mr. Musk regarding any Going Private Transaction," the company said in a public filing with U.S. securities regulators, the first it has made since Musk's tweets last week.

Asked about the outcome of the special committee, analyst Chaim Siegel at Elazar Advisors said, "This is not easy. Anything is possible from pulling something together to nothing. I hope nothing - so the stock can trade and benefit from the earnings inflection," he said, referring to a promise by Musk the company would turn profitable later this year.

A BLOGGING, TWEETING CEO

Musk has yet to convince Wall Street analysts and investors that he can find the billions needed to complete the deal. Tesla's handling of Musk's proposal and its failure to promptly file a formal disclosure, meanwhile, have raised governance concerns and sparked questions about how companies use social media.

Musk first tweeted he planned to go private and that funding was “secured” last week, sending Tesla shares soaring 11 percent, but investors have appeared skeptical about the details he has provided since.

He blogged on Monday that recent talks with a Saudi sovereign wealth fund gave him confidence funding was nailed down, but that he was still talking with the fund and other investors. He tweeted later he was working with Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Silver Lake as financial advisers, though a source said the private equity firm was working in an unpaid, informal capacity and also not discussing participating as an investor.

"Despite Elon Musk’s frustration with being a public company, I think there are more advantages to remaining public," said CFRA analyst Efraim Levy, citing cheaper access to capital and media exposure due to interest in a public company.

THREE-MEMBER PANEL

Tesla said the committee consists only of independent directors: Brad Buss, Robyn Denholm and Linda Johnson Rice.

But corporate governance and shareholder voting advisers Glass Lewis and Institutional Shareholder Services said they do not consider Buss an independent director, due to his connections to a solar panel business the company bought two years ago.

Buss was chief financial officer of solar panel installer SolarCity for two years before retiring when Tesla paid $2.6 billion for the sales and installation firm in 2016. It was Tesla's last big deal and was criticized by some on Wall Street because the company, founded by two of Musk's cousins, had seen its business shrink before the takeover.

Denholm, the first woman on Tesla's board, is chief operations officer of telecom firm Telstra and the ex-CFO of network gear maker Juniper Networks. Rice, the first African-American and second woman to join the board, is CEO of Johnson Publishing Company and Chairman Emeritus of EBONY Media Holdings, the parent of EBONY and Jet brands, according to Tesla's website.

Tesla's other board members include Musk; his brother Kimbal Musk; Twenty-First Century Fox's CEO James Murdoch; Antonio Gracias, founder of Valor Equity Partners; and Ira Ehrenpreis, founder of venture capital firm DBL Partners.

One director, Steve Jurvetson, is currently on leave of absence following allegations of sexual harassment.

Tesla's board said on Aug. 8 that Musk had held talks with the directors in the previous week on taking the company private.

Latham and Watkins LLP has been retained by the committee as its legal counsel. Wilson Sonsini Goodrich and Rosati will be legal counsel for Tesla itself.

(Writing by Patrick Graham and Nick Zieminski, additional reporting by Vibhuti Sharma; Editing by Bernard Orr and Meredith Mazzilli)

By Supantha Mukherjee
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FORD MOTOR COMPANY 0.53% 9.51 Delayed Quote.-22.02%
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION 0.28% 36.26 Delayed Quote.-10.73%
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP 1.30% 229.835 Delayed Quote.-9.87%
JUNIPER NETWORKS 0.59% 27.1 Delayed Quote.-5.65%
TESLA 0.03% 356.4254 Delayed Quote.14.47%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP
06:40pTesla forms three-member panel to decide on any Musk proposal
RE
06:34pTesla forms three-member panel to decide on any Musk proposal
RE
02:03pTESLA : Musk working with Silver Lake and Goldman to take Tesla private
AQ
01:45pTESLA : Musk working with Silver Lake and Goldman to take Tesla private
AQ
04:02aGOLDMAN SACHS : Musk says working with Silver Lake, Goldman on proposal to take ..
RE
03:20aGOLDMAN SACHS : Musk says working with Silver Lake, Goldman on proposal to take ..
RE
08/13U.S. bank shares fall on Turkey contagion fears
RE
08/133M Names Dambisa Moyo a Director, Boosting Board to 13
DJ
08/11GOLDMAN SACHS : Lures Top JPMorgan Banker -- WSJ
DJ
08/10GOLDMAN SACHS : Lures Merger Master From Rival JPMorgan
DJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08:02aCurrency Jitters Ease (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
06:27aWALL STREET BREAKFAST : Currency Jitters Ease 
08/13Meet the Musk dream team 
08/13LENDINGCLUB : The Club Nobody Should Be In 
08/11Bitcoin Is A Beautiful Mess 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 36 557 M
EBIT 2018 12 990 M
Net income 2018 9 732 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,41%
P/E ratio 2018 9,14
P/E ratio 2019 9,02
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,37x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,36x
Capitalization 86 728 M
Chart GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP
Duration : Period :
Goldman Sachs Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 272 $
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lloyd Craig Blankfein Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David Michael Solomon President & Chief Operating Officer
Ramon Martin Chavez Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James A. Johnson Independent Director
William W. George Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP-9.87%86 728
MORGAN STANLEY-7.78%85 663
CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION (THE)-1.48%68 282
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY-10.44%27 484
HUATAI SECURITIES-11.70%17 087
NOMURA HOLDINGS INC-25.82%16 501
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.