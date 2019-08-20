Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Goldman Sachs Group Inc    GS

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC

(GS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

AI Startup H2O.ai Raises $72.5 Million in Round Led by Goldman, Ping An

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2019 | 12:56pm EDT

By Colin Kellaher

Artificial-intelligence startup H2O.ai on Tuesday said it raised $72.5 million at an undisclosed valuation in a Series D funding round led by Goldman Sachs Group and Ping An Insurance (Group) Co.'s (2318.HK) Ping An Global Voyager Fund.

The Mountain View, Calif., company said prior investors Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC), Nvidia and Nexus Venture Partners also participated in the round, which brings its total funding to $147 million.

Wells Fargo and Nvidia led a $40 million Series C funding round in late 2017.

H2O.ai, founded in 2012, said Goldman's Jade Mandel will join its board.

H2O.ai's automatic machine learning platform, H2O Driverless AI, is aimed at simplifying artificial intelligence for business users. The company said it will use the new financing to invest in new technologies and expand its sales and marketing efforts.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC -0.64% 200.76 Delayed Quote.21.04%
NVIDIA CORPORATION -1.88% 167.5802 Delayed Quote.27.93%
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY -0.58% 87.94 End-of-day quote.55.90%
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY -0.88% 44.85 Delayed Quote.-1.80%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC
12:56pAI Startup H2O.ai Raises $72.5 Million in Round Led by Goldman, Ping An
DJ
12:53pGoldman Sachs, China's Ping An back artificial intelligence firm H20.ai
RE
11:50aGoldman CEO memo calls Apple Card 'a beginning' on launch day
RE
08/19Consumer Companies Up as Estee Lauder, Target Rise -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
08/19Financials Higher With Treasury Yields -- Financials Roundup
DJ
08/19Tech Higher on Trade Optimism - Tech Roundup
DJ
08/19GOLDMAN SACHS : Thinking about trading options or stock in Salesforce, Facebook,..
PR
08/19SoftBank Bets on Loans for Fund -- WSJ
DJ
08/17SOFTBANK PLANS TO LEND UP TO $20 BIL : Wsj
RE
08/16Callidus shares rise on deal to take troubled lender private
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 35 434 M
EBIT 2019 12 351 M
Net income 2019 8 606 M
Debt 2019 236 B
Yield 2019 2,07%
P/E ratio 2019 8,78x
P/E ratio 2020 8,13x
EV / Sales2019 8,72x
EV / Sales2020 8,61x
Capitalization 72 704 M
Chart GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
Goldman Sachs Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 237,13  $
Last Close Price 202,20  $
Spread / Highest target 58,8%
Spread / Average Target 17,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Michael Solomon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John E. Waldron President & Chief Operating Officer
Stephen M. Scherr Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James A. Johnson Independent Director
William W. George Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC21.04%72 704
MORGAN STANLEY1.82%66 722
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-9.22%49 281
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY33.23%36 475
HUATAI SECURITIES17.65%23 897
CHINA SECURITIES CO LTD113.66%17 735
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group