GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC

(GS)
Goldman Executive Lists in New York -- WSJ

09/13/2019 | 02:48am EDT

By Katherine Clarke

Martin Chavez, Goldman Sachs's departing coder-in-chief, is listing his townhouse in New York's West Village for $19.95 million amid a planned move to the West Coast.

The four-story, four-bedroom property -- one of a handful of townhouses built as part of the Superior Ink condominium project -- has a distinctive white, highly modern look.

Annie Lo and Torsten Schlauersbach, designers who both formerly worked for Norman Foster's architecture firm Foster + Partners, spearheaded a massive renovation of the unit, which features a concrete-and-steel staircase that resembles a spine, radiant-heated concrete floors and a double-height, atrium-style living room with a loft and a fireplace that appears to be floating on a cantilevered shelf. In the back, custom Italian, bronze doors lead to a garden with a waterfall and a pond.

Altogether, the property spans about 5,150 square feet with an additional 1,525 square feet of outdoor space, according to the listing agents.

Mr. Chavez bought the townhouse for $10.5 million in 2011, public records show. The unit comes with access to the amenities of the condo, which include a fitness center, a children's playroom and parking garage.

Mr. Chavez, 55, joined Goldman Sachs in 1993 as a coder in the commodities trading division and worked his way up to positions that included chief financial officer. Once a candidate to be the finance giant's next chief executive, he most recently headed Goldman's push to digitize the business. He recently announced he was retiring from Wall Street and moving to California, where he will teach a course at Stanford University and consider jobs in venture capital.

He declined to comment but a spokesman for Goldman Sachs said he would formally retire at the end of the year.

Raphael De Niro, Lauren De Niro Pipher and Sara Dai Freeland of Douglas Elliman have the listing.

Write to Katherine Clarke at katherine.clarke@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CLARKE INC. -0.08% 12.87 Delayed Quote.2.96%
CRB COMMODITY INDEX 0.10% 195.01 End-of-day quote.0.00%
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC 0.89% 218.74 Delayed Quote.29.78%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 35 366 M
EBIT 2019 12 518 M
Net income 2019 8 590 M
Debt 2019 236 B
Yield 2019 1,91%
P/E ratio 2019 9,46x
P/E ratio 2020 8,86x
EV / Sales2019 8,90x
EV / Sales2020 8,80x
Capitalization 78 651 M
Chart GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
Goldman Sachs Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 234,75  $
Last Close Price 218,74  $
Spread / Highest target 46,7%
Spread / Average Target 7,32%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Michael Solomon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John E. Waldron President & Chief Operating Officer
Stephen M. Scherr Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James A. Johnson Independent Director
William W. George Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC29.78%78 651
MORGAN STANLEY11.78%72 623
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION3.71%55 895
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY51.16%38 425
HUATAI SECURITIES27.16%24 248
CHINA SECURITIES CO LTD192.77%23 880
