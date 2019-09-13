Goldman Executive Lists in New York -- WSJ

By Katherine Clarke

Martin Chavez, Goldman Sachs's departing coder-in-chief, is listing his townhouse in New York's West Village for $19.95 million amid a planned move to the West Coast.

The four-story, four-bedroom property -- one of a handful of townhouses built as part of the Superior Ink condominium project -- has a distinctive white, highly modern look.

Annie Lo and Torsten Schlauersbach, designers who both formerly worked for Norman Foster's architecture firm Foster + Partners, spearheaded a massive renovation of the unit, which features a concrete-and-steel staircase that resembles a spine, radiant-heated concrete floors and a double-height, atrium-style living room with a loft and a fireplace that appears to be floating on a cantilevered shelf. In the back, custom Italian, bronze doors lead to a garden with a waterfall and a pond.

Altogether, the property spans about 5,150 square feet with an additional 1,525 square feet of outdoor space, according to the listing agents.

Mr. Chavez bought the townhouse for $10.5 million in 2011, public records show. The unit comes with access to the amenities of the condo, which include a fitness center, a children's playroom and parking garage.

Mr. Chavez, 55, joined Goldman Sachs in 1993 as a coder in the commodities trading division and worked his way up to positions that included chief financial officer. Once a candidate to be the finance giant's next chief executive, he most recently headed Goldman's push to digitize the business. He recently announced he was retiring from Wall Street and moving to California, where he will teach a course at Stanford University and consider jobs in venture capital.

He declined to comment but a spokesman for Goldman Sachs said he would formally retire at the end of the year.

Raphael De Niro, Lauren De Niro Pipher and Sara Dai Freeland of Douglas Elliman have the listing.

