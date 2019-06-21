Goldman Sachs : 2019 Annual Dodd-Frank Act Stress Test Disclosure

Overview and Requirements

For the U.S. Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act (Dodd-Frank Act) Stress Tests (DFAST) conducted annually (Annual DFAST) and completed in April of each year, The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. ("we," "us" or "our") is currently required to conduct stress tests using a set of macroeconomic scenarios (supervisory baseline, supervisory adverse and supervisory severely adverse) developed by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (FRB).

In addition, as part of our capital plan submitted to the FRB in connection with its annual Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review (CCAR), we are also required to assess our capital adequacy under internally developed baseline and severely adverse scenarios. Stress testing is an integral component of our internal processes to assess our capital adequacy and to ensure that we hold an appropriate amount of capital relative to the risks of our businesses.

We are required to calculate our 2019 Annual DFAST in accordance with the regulations of the FRB (Capital Framework). These regulations are largely based on the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision's capital framework for strengthening international capital standards (Basel III) and also implement certain provisions of the Dodd-Frank Act. The capital requirements are expressed as risk-based capital and leverage ratios that compare measures of regulatory capital to risk-weighted assets (RWAs), average assets and off-balance-sheet exposures.