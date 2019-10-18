Goldman Sachs : 2019 Mid-Cycle Dodd-Frank Act Stress Test Disclosure
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
2019 Mid-CycleDodd-Frank
Act Stress Test Disclosure
October 2019
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
2019 Mid-CycleDodd-Frank Act Company-Run Stress Test Disclosure
Overview and Requirements
For the Mid-Cycle U.S. Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act (Dodd-Frank Act) Stress Test (Mid-Cycle DFAST) completed in October of each year, The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (referred to herein as "Group Inc.," "we," "us" and "our") is currently required to conduct stress tests using a set of internally developed macroeconomic scenarios (internal baseline, internal adverse and internal severely adverse).
Stress testing is an integral component of our internal processes to assess our capital adequacy and to ensure that we hold an appropriate amount of capital relative to the risks of our businesses.
The 2019 Mid-Cycle DFAST is not conducted under the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System's (FRB) Capital Plan Rule and is not part of the annual Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review process. Accordingly, the FRB does not provide an objection or non-objection to an institution's Mid-Cycle DFAST results. Firms are currently required to conduct the Mid-Cycle DFAST in accordance with the requirements of the FRB's DFAST rules.
In October 2019, the FRB eliminated the requirement to conduct the company run Mid-Cycle DFAST stress test beginning in 2020.
We are required to calculate our 2019 Mid-Cycle DFAST in accordance with the regulations of the FRB (Capital Framework). These regulations are largely based on the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision's capital framework for strengthening international capital standards (Basel III) and also implement certain provisions of the Dodd-Frank Act. The capital requirements are expressed as risk-based capital and leverage ratios that compare measures of regulatory capital to risk-weighted assets (RWAs), average assets and off-balance-sheet exposures.
We are required to calculate risk-based Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital, Tier 1 capital and Total capital ratios for all quarters of the planning horizon in accordance with the Standardized approach and market risk rules set out in the Capital Framework (together, the Standardized Capital Rules). We are also required to calculate a Tier 1 leverage ratio for all quarters, using the Capital Framework definition of Tier 1 capital in the numerator and adjusted total assets (which includes adjustments for certain capital deductions) in the denominator. We are also required to calculate a supplementary leverage ratio (SLR) for all quarters of the planning horizon. The SLR compares Tier 1 capital to a measure of leverage exposure, which consists of total assets for the quarter and certain off-balance-sheet exposures (which include a measure of derivatives, securities financing transactions, commitments and guarantees), less certain balance sheet deductions.
The planning horizon for the 2019 Mid-Cycle DFAST is the third quarter of 2019 through and including the third quarter of 2021.
Minimum Regulatory Ratio Requirements
The table below presents the FRB's minimum risk-based capital and leverage ratios applicable to us over the planning horizon in the Mid-Cycle DFAST stress test.
Minimum Ratio
CET1 capital ratio
4.5%
Tier 1 capital ratio
6.0%
Total capital ratio
8.0%
Tier 1 leverage ratio
4.0%
SLR
3.0%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
2019 Mid-CycleDodd-Frank Act Company-Run Stress Test Disclosure
Overview and Description of Group Inc.'s Severely Adverse Scenario
The firm's nine-quarter internally developed severely adverse scenario is characterized by a stressed global macroeconomic environment, including severe recessions in the U.S., Eurozone, U.K., Japan and an economic slowdown in developing Asia. The scenario begins with a global market shock, which is a repricing of our trading positions, private equity positions and counterparty exposures. In addition to the global market shock, we include the impact of the default of a large counterparty during the first quarter of the planning horizon. The planning horizon includes a decline in gross domestic product (real GDP), a rising rate of unemployment, a low-interest rate environment, declining asset values and widening credit spreads across global economic regions. This is followed by a slow and partial recovery. We also incorporate a firm-specific event, which further reduces our franchise revenues.
In this scenario, we project variables across a range of macroeconomic indicators and asset classes that management determines are necessary to produce revenue, expense, balance sheet and RWA projections. For example:
GDP and Unemployment. U.S. real GDP declines 6.25% over the first six quarters of the planning horizon. From the trough in the fourth quarter of 2020, U.S. real GDP experiences growth of approximately 0.8% over the remainder of the planning horizon. The U.S. unemployment rate increases from 3.7% in the second quarter of 2019 to a peak of 9.8% at the end of the planning horizon.
Equity Markets and Volatility. Equity market indices experience sharp declines over the first five quarters of the planning horizon, with the S&P 500 Index decreasing 51% by the third quarter of 2020. The VIX increases from 21 to a peak of 80 in the first quarter of 2020. The S&P 500 Index partially recovers over the remainder of the planning horizon, ending 28% below the second quarter of 2019 starting point. The VIX gradually decreases to 26 over the remainder of the planning horizon.
U.S. Interest Rates and Credit Spreads. The 3- month U.S. Treasury (UST) yield declines to 10 basis points by the third quarter of 2020 and remains at that level through the remainder of the planning horizon. Additionally, the 10-year UST yield decreases by 100 basis points to its trough in the third quarter of 2020 and stays at approximately that level through the remainder of the planning horizon. By the third quarter of 2020, U.S. investment-grade credit spreads widen by approximately 170 basis points above the second quarter of 2019 starting point and by the third quarter of 2020, U.S. high yield spreads widen by approximately 1,120 basis points. U.S. investment-grade and U.S. high yield spreads gradually contract over the remainder of the planning horizon, though they still remain higher than their second quarter of 2019 starting points.
Similarly, international economies experience declines in real GDP and equity markets, as well as widening credit spreads.
Given the extensive use of fair value accounting in our balance sheet, we believe the inclusion of a global market shock is a meaningful way for us to stress our risks and exposures as significant and rapid changes in asset values are particularly impactful to our capital position. We design a shock that we believe captures, and appropriately stresses, our material risk positions. Furthermore, as the scenario includes a severely adverse operating environment, characterized by further market deterioration in global asset values and a firm-specific event, we believe the scenario captures our idiosyncratic risks and significantly stresses our capital position. We believe our severely adverse scenario represents a low probability, but high impact scenario, though it does not reflect our forecast of likely macroeconomic conditions over the planning horizon.
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
2019 Mid-CycleDodd-Frank Act Company-Run Stress Test Disclosure
Summary of Results
The table below presents the results of our calculations under our severely adverse scenario over the planning horizon, including the instantaneous global market shock and counterparty default scenario applied to our trading and counterparty exposures, respectively.
These results incorporate the following capital action assumptions, as prescribed by the FRB's DFAST rules:
Actual capital actions for the third quarter of 2019; and
For each of the remaining quarters in the planning horizon:
common stock dividends equal to the quarterly average dollar amount of common stock dividends that were paid in the fourth quarter of 2018 through and including the third quarter of 2019; and
payments on any other instrument that is eligible for inclusion in the numerator of a regulatory capital ratio equal to the stated dividend, interest or principal due on such an instrument during the quarter.
Based on our severely adverse scenario, the most significant drivers impacting our capital ratios over the planning horizon are:
Trading and counterparty losses, which include the global market shock, the counterparty default scenario, and trading and counterparty incremental default risk losses;
Stress Pre-Provision Net Revenues (PPNR) and operational risk losses; and
Stress provisions and other losses in our loans and lending commitments
These results are prepared based on our internal stress testing methodology and our internally developed severely adverse scenario and therefore will not be comparable to the 2019 Annual DFAST results for our calculations based on the FRB's supervisory severely adverse scenario and instructions.
Additionally, the Mid-Cycle DFAST results are based on the current Mid-Cycle DFAST requirements and do not incorporate the proposed Stress Capital Buffer requirements.
2019 Mid-Cycle DFAST Results
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Estimates in our Severely Adverse Scenario
Projected Capital Ratios, RWAs, Loan Losses and Net Loss Before Taxes
These results are calculated using capital action assumptions required by the FRB's DFAST rules. All projections represent hypothetical estimates that involve an economic outcome that is more adverse than expected. These estimates are not forecasts.
Table 1
Actual Q2 2019 and Projected Capital Ratios through Q3 2021 under our Severely Adverse Scenario
Projected Stressed
Actual
Capital Ratios
Regulatory Ratio
Q2 2019
Ending
Minimum
CET1 capital ratio (%)
13.8
7.1
6.9
Tier 1 capital ratio (%)
15.8
9.0
8.7
Total capital ratio (%)
18.5
11.7
11.5
Tier 1 leverage ratio (%)
9.1
6.0
6.0
SLR (%)
6.4
4.1
4.0
Table 2
Actual Q2 2019 and Projected RWAs through Q3 2021 under the Severely Adverse Scenario
Actual
Projected
Item
Q2 2019
Q3 2021
RWAs ($ in billions)
547.7
589.7
In the table above, the lowest calculated capital ratios (minimum) from the third quarter of 2019 through the third quarter of 2021 are presented.
Table 3
Projected Loan Losses by Type of Loan from Q3 2019 through Q3 2021 under the Severely Adverse Scenario
Loan Type
Portfolio Loss
$ in billions
Rates (%)
Loan Losses
$8.3
7.2%
First Lien Mortgages, Domestic
0.3
18.4
Junior Liens and HELOCs, Domestic
0.0
0.0
Commercial and Industrial
2.3
7.4
Commercial Real Estate, Domestic
0.5
8.1
Credit Cards
1.3
18.2
Other Consumer
1.2
16.9
Other Loans
2.7
4.3
In the table above:
Loan losses and average loan balances used to calculate portfolio loss rates excludes loans and lending commitments held for sale or accounted for under the fair value option.
For reporting purposes, provisions on our purchased credit impaired portfolio included in Table 4 are also included in loan losses in Table 3.
Table 4
Projected PPNR, Losses and Net Loss Before Taxes from Q3 2019 through Q3 2021 under the Severely Adverse Scenario
Item
Average Assets
$ in billions
(%)
PPNR
$6.9
0.8%
Other Revenue
-
Less:
Provision for Loan Losses
10.2
Realized Losses/(Gains) on Securities
-
Trading and Counterparty Losses
25.5
Other Losses/(Gains)
4.1
Equals:
Net Loss Before Taxes
(32.9)
(3.8)
In the table above:
PPNR includes net revenues and operating expenses (including operational risk events and other real estate owned costs).
Trading and counterparty losses includes mark-to-market losses, trading incremental default risk losses on positions held at fair value and changes in credit valuation adjustment (CVA) and other counterparty credit losses, as a result of the global market shock and the impact of the counterparty default scenario. Subsequent trading and counterparty incremental default risk losses over the planning horizon are also included.
Other losses/(gains) primarily includes projected changes in the fair value of loans and lending commitments which are held for sale or accounted for under the fair value option, and their associated hedges.
