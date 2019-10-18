Goldman Sachs : 2019 Mid-Cycle Dodd-Frank Act Stress Test Disclosure

Overview and Requirements

For the Mid-Cycle U.S. Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act (Dodd-Frank Act) Stress Test (Mid-Cycle DFAST) completed in October of each year, The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (referred to herein as "Group Inc.," "we," "us" and "our") is currently required to conduct stress tests using a set of internally developed macroeconomic scenarios (internal baseline, internal adverse and internal severely adverse).

Stress testing is an integral component of our internal processes to assess our capital adequacy and to ensure that we hold an appropriate amount of capital relative to the risks of our businesses.

The 2019 Mid-Cycle DFAST is not conducted under the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System's (FRB) Capital Plan Rule and is not part of the annual Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review process. Accordingly, the FRB does not provide an objection or non-objection to an institution's Mid-Cycle DFAST results. Firms are currently required to conduct the Mid-Cycle DFAST in accordance with the requirements of the FRB's DFAST rules.

In October 2019, the FRB eliminated the requirement to conduct the company run Mid-Cycle DFAST stress test beginning in 2020.

We are required to calculate our 2019 Mid-Cycle DFAST in accordance with the regulations of the FRB (Capital Framework). These regulations are largely based on the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision's capital framework for strengthening international capital standards (Basel III) and also implement certain provisions of the Dodd-Frank Act. The capital requirements are expressed as risk-based capital and leverage ratios that compare measures of regulatory capital to risk-weighted assets (RWAs), average assets and off-balance-sheet exposures.